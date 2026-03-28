Vance: US accomplished 'all objectives' in Iran, war to continue 'a bit longer' | Watch

Vice President JD Vance said the United States has achieved most or all of its military objectives in Iran and that President Donald Trump plans to continue the operation for a short time longer.

Speaking on a podcast with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said “you could make a good argument we’ve accomplished all of our military objectives,” adding that the campaign would continue briefly to ensure lasting results.

Vance: US accomplished 'all objectives' in Iran, war to continue 'a bit longer' ( Video: X )

“The president’s going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don’t have to do this again for a very, very long time,” Vance said.

He said the goal was to weaken Iran’s capabilities and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, describing it as an effort “to neuter them for a very, very long time.”

Vance stressed that Washington does not intend a prolonged presence in Iran.

“We’re not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road,” he said. “We’re taking care of business. We’re going to be out of there soon.”

He also addressed rising gas prices, saying they had increased due to the conflict in the Middle East but would likely fall again.