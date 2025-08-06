Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iranian authorities say man recruited by Mossad provided Israel with intel on nuclear scientist assassinated during 12-day war in June

Iranian authorities on Wednesday executed a man convicted of spying for Israel by passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed during the 12-day war with Israel in June, the judiciary said.
"Roozbeh Vadi... was executed following judicial proceedings and confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that the man had leaked information about a "nuclear scientist who was assassinated during the Zionist regime's recent aggression." The execution was carried out by hanging, it added.
2 View gallery
המדען מוחמד רזה סדיגי סאברהמדען מוחמד רזה סדיגי סאבר
The funeral of an Iranian nuclear scientist killed by Israel during the June 12-day war
It was not immediately clear when he was arrested or sentenced.
Mizan reported that Vadi worked at one of Iran's "key and sensitive organizations" and that his access enabled him to pass on "classified information" after being recruited online by Israel's Mossad spy agency.
The Israeli offensive last June killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military sites and residential areas. According to local media, at least a dozen nuclear scientists were killed.
Since the war, Iran has vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.
2 View gallery
המנהיג העליון של איראן עלי חמינאי 16 ביולי נאום טהרןהמנהיג העליון של איראן עלי חמינאי 16 ביולי נאום טהרן
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(Photo: AFP)
Authorities have announced multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel and the executions of several convicted of working with Mossad.
Iran is the world's second-most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.
Separately on Wednesday, authorities executed a man convicted of being a member of the extremist Islamic State group, who was allegedly planning "terrorist operations inside Iran," according to Mizan.
