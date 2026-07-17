Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico, triggers tsunami warning

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

Authorities reported no immediate damage.

( Photo: shutterstock )

The earthquake struck near the Mexican town of Puerto Madero at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coastlines within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter.

In Guatemala City, the earthquake shook buildings and prompted some residents to rush from their homes into the street, according to a Reuters witness. Local media showed workers evacuating a government building after emergency security protocols were activated.

The tremor was also felt in El Salvador, another Reuters witness said.