Israel approves election results despite ‘stolen election’ claims and foreign interference probe

Ahead of the submission of the official election results to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, the Central Elections Committee released the findings of its review of the results, announcing that it had found no irregularities or evidence of violations of election integrity or changes to the results. The announcement came against the backdrop of Likud's claims of a "stolen election," Shin Bet chief David Zini's request to investigate lawmakers Mansour Abbas and Ahmad Tibi without presenting evidence , and an unusually sharp statement against him by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The committee's presidium subsequently approved the results by a vote of three in favor, with two abstentions. Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and representatives of Yesh Atid and Blue and White voted to approve the results, while Likud and Shas abstained. The discussion descended into a shouting match, with Yesh Atid lawmaker Vladimir Beliak declaring, "We have a political Shin Bet chief here who is harming democracy." Shas representative Erez Malul responded: "Attacking the head of the Shin Bet at a time like this harms national security. I hope this affair doesn't turn out like the military advocate general scandal that you covered up."

Gallery Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg ( Photo: Roi Yadovsky, Central Elections Committee )

The full Central Elections Committee later approved the election results and the allocation of Knesset seats, with 15 members voting in favor, 14 abstaining and two voting against. The two opposing votes came from representatives of Otzma Yehudit. Representatives of Likud, Religious Zionism and Shas abstained, as did United Torah Judaism, which voted with Netanyahu's bloc. Yesh Atid, the Democrats, Yisrael Beytenu, the Arab parties and Blue and White supported the results. Sohlberg said the suspicions did not cast doubt on the election as a whole or justify delaying publication of the results.

Addressing committee members, Sohlberg referred to the allegations. "Some of them are serious. They must be investigated, and as you know very well, they are indeed being investigated, with considerable efforts being made to establish the truth. It is important to emphasize: None of this casts doubt on the election as a whole, and it cannot be used as justification for delaying the election results. At this stage, these are only suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the scope of their potential impact is limited. Under the law, the proper way to raise them is not here, but through an election appeal."

The official results are now expected to be presented to President Isaac Herzog, after which representatives of the political parties will begin arriving at the President's Residence to recommend a candidate to form the next government.

The committee said Wednesday morning that every complaint submitted by political parties and candidate lists had been examined as part of the review, along with complaints received from the public. The operation covered records from 9,069 polling stations, including all those mentioned in the complaints. Where necessary, voting materials and documentation underwent more extensive examination, including ballots and voter rolls.

The inspections were carried out by approximately 250 lawyers from the public sector, working alongside committee staff. The operation lasted six working days and involved seven examination rooms and a command center operating in shifts. Its purpose was to ensure that the votes counted and recorded accurately reflected the will of the electorate, in keeping with the committee's commitment to transparency and public trust.

In total, 9,069 polling stations were reviewed, representing approximately 75% of the 12,018 regular polling stations. This marked an increase of about 78% compared with the election for the 25th Knesset, when 5,100 polling stations were examined. At 350 polling stations, voting materials and documentation underwent an in-depth review.

The committee received 2,452 complaints from political parties and candidate lists concerning 1,350 polling stations. Officials said all were examined and corrections were made where necessary. Another 1,239 complaints were received from the public on Election Day and afterward, concerning incidents affecting election integrity at 750 polling stations. The committee said all those complaints were also reviewed.

Polling stations were selected for inspection based on complaints from parties, candidate lists and the public; reports received during Election Day, including from election integrity inspectors stationed at all regular polling stations; statistical checks for anomalies; random sampling; and additional criteria.

Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg said at the conclusion of the review: "As part of the election integrity operation, an unprecedented number of polling stations underwent thorough examination. The scope and quality of the operation demonstrate the Elections Committee's strong commitment to reflecting the will of the voters as accurately as possible. I wish to thank everyone involved for their hard work, professionalism and dedication."

Counting double-envelope ballots at the Central Elections Committee ( Photo: Roi Yadovsky, Central Elections Committee )

Acting Central Elections Committee Director-General attorney Dean Livne said: "Every complaint received from the parties, candidate lists and the public was examined on its merits. Where corrections were required, they were made based on the records and voting materials. This is our responsibility to the voters and the lists that contested the election: to examine every allegation thoroughly, correct errors when necessary and publish the findings transparently."

"I thank the committee staff and legal professionals for their hard and professional work. Thanks to their dedication, we are completing the review and presenting the public with carefully examined results that reflect the voters' decision at the ballot box," Livne added.

'Stolen election' campaign

Following the announcement, Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi, who holds the 33rd spot on the party's electoral list, announced his resignation from the Central Elections Committee.

"In light of Justice Sohlberg's decision to bring the election results before the committee for approval, and Likud's decision to abstain, I submitted my resignation this morning as Likud's representative on the Central Elections Committee," he said. "Until the serious suspicions of interference by foreign countries, which have a security dimension as Justice Sohlberg described, are dispelled, the Elections Committee has no authority to discuss or approve the results."

Meanwhile, Otzma Yehudit claimed that "several parties" had approached it and asked it to consider abstaining from the vote. The party said a meeting was held Wednesday morning under the leadership of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, during which it was decided that its representatives would vote against approving the election results.

"We will not deceive ourselves by abstaining. The elections were rigged, the results are false and foreign countries interfered. Therefore, we will vote against and will not approve the results today," the party said.

Although Sohlberg and Shin Bet chief David Zini announced Sunday that the investigation into suspected foreign interference in the election would have no effect on the results, Likud has continued its "stolen election" campaign.