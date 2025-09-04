Leave no trace behind: At end of Kim's meeting with Putin, his aides cleaned the room to prevent spying

After Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, North Korean staffers carefully wiped off items touched by the country's supreme leader, in what analysts say is part of a suite of security measures to counter foreign spies.
Even with the appearance of budding friendship between Kim and Putin, footage on Wednesday showed the reclusive state's extraordinary measures to conceal any clues about Kim's health.
Kim's aids scrub the room after his meeting with Putin
In a post on Telegram, Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev shared video of Kim's two staff members meticulously cleaning the room in the Chinese capital where Kim and Putin met for more than two hours.
The chair's backrest and armrests were scrubbed and a coffee table next to Kim's chair was also cleaned. Kim's drinking glass was also removed.
"After the negotiations were over, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence," the reporter said, referring to North Korea.
After talks in the room, Kim and Putin left for a tea meeting and bid a warm farewell to each other.
4 View gallery
עוזר של קים ג'ונג און מנקה את כיסאו אחרי הפגישה עם פוטין ב בייג'ינג סיןעוזר של קים ג'ונג און מנקה את כיסאו אחרי הפגישה עם פוטין ב בייג'ינג סין
Kim Jong Un's aide cleans his chair after meeting with Putin in Beijing, China
(Photos:: Alexander Kazakov/ Sputnik/Pool via Reuters)
As during previous foreign trips, Kim packed his own toilet on a signature green train that took him to Beijing to hide health clues, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported, citing South Korean and Japanese intelligence agencies.
Such measures are standard protocol since the era of Kim's predecessor, his father Kim Jong Il, said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert with the U.S.-based Stimson Center.
"The special toilet and the requisite garbage bags of detritus, waste and cigarette butts are so that a foreign intelligence agency, even a friendly one, does not acquire a sample and test it," Madden said.
4 View gallery
פגישת ולדימיר פוטין ו קים ג'ונג און בייג'ינג סיןפגישת ולדימיר פוטין ו קים ג'ונג און בייג'ינג סין
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Beijing
(Photo: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP )

4 View gallery
פגישת ולדימיר פוטין ו קים ג'ונג און בייג'ינג סיןפגישת ולדימיר פוטין ו קים ג'ונג און בייג'ינג סין
(Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)
"It would provide insight into any medical conditions affecting Kim Jong Un. This can include hair and skin tags," he said.
In 2019, after a Hanoi summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim's guards were spotted blocking the floor of his hotel room to clean the room for hours, and taking out items including a bed mattress.
Kim's team has been spotted meticulously cleaning items before he uses them as well.
4 View gallery
ה רכבת של קים ג'ונג און מגיעה מ צפון קוריאה ל בייג'ינג סין ה רכבת של קים ג'ונג און מגיעה מ צפון קוריאה ל בייג'ינג סין
Kim Jong Un even brought his own toilet to use in Beijing
(Photo: Go Nakamura/Reuters )
During his 2018 meeting with then South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean security guards sprayed a chair and a desk with sanitizer and wiped it down before Kim came to sit.
Before he sat at another summit with Putin in 2023, his security team wiped his chair down with disinfectant, and vigorously checked to make sure the chair was safe, with one of the guards using a metal detector to scan the seat, video footage showed.
