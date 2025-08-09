Hostage families demand action as Gaza offensive fears escalate

Rallies nationwide congregate to demonstrate against the government’s plan to expand the war, demanding a focus on securing the release of the remaining 50 hostages

Lihi Gordon, Roy Rubinstein|
Related Topics
Gaza war
Hostage families
Hamas hostages
Israel
In a powerful display of anguish, families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza staged a “hunger exhibit” in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square on Saturday evening, surrounding a table with canned beans and pita bread scraps to symbolize the captives’ meager rations, as revealed in a video by hostage Evyatar David.
“My son should be home; he’s wasting away,” said Danny Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran. Meirav, aunt of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, added, “The people must give hostages energy. My nephew and Evyatar don’t eat even this daily. They’ll die of hunger—it’s inhuman.”
2 View gallery
עצרת משפחות החטופים בכיכר החטופים בתל אביבעצרת משפחות החטופים בכיכר החטופים בתל אביב
Protest calling for release of hostages
(Photo: Dana Kopel )
Machvit Meyer, aunt of hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, urged mass action. “We’ve never received footage of them, but Evyatar and Rom’s images mirror their suffering. Don’t look with pity—take to the streets. If masses protest, we might prevail against the evil holding them and deciding their fate,” she said.
The exhibit set the stage for a weekly rally, intensified by fears over the government’s plan to expand military operations and take over Gaza, endangering the 50 remaining hostages.
2 View gallery
מיצג הרעב של משפחות החטופים בכיכר החטופיםמיצג הרעב של משפחות החטופים בכיכר החטופים
'Hunger exhibit' in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Paulina Fatimar)
“We need the Israeli people with us to cry: Don’t sacrifice our loved ones on the altar of endless war. Returning all 50 hostages is Israel’s only victory—this is the sole national interest. Bring them back before it’s too late,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
Following speeches by supporters and former hostages, the families planned an “emergency march” around the IDF’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Simultaneously, thousands rallied across the country demanding the hostages’ safe return and an end to the war in Gaza.
