Swimming under the radar: pool costs at PM residence kept from public

The state paid more than 27,000 shekels ($8,517) to maintain the private swimming pool at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, according to documents released Monday following a freedom of information petition against the Prime Minister’s Office.
The newly disclosed figures are part of expenses related to Netanyahu’s residences in Caesarea and Jerusalem during 2024 that were previously redacted on the grounds of state security. Of roughly 250,000 shekels ($78,864) in expenses that were initially withheld from public view, about 46,000 shekels ($14,511) remain redacted for security reasons, while around 20,000 shekels ($6,309) were not itemized due to privacy considerations.
The records also show that approximately 50,000 shekels ($15,773) were spent on food and gas supplies for the two residences.
Additional expenses disclosed after the redactions were lifted include nearly 5,000 shekels ($1,577) paid to a waterproofing consultant at the Caesarea home, about 6,550 shekels ($2,066) for sealing and insulation work following water damage, and roughly 6,000 shekels ($1,893) for communications infrastructure work at the prime minister’s residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem.
Other expenditures during 2024 included about 1,400 shekels ($442) for laundry services, around 1,500 shekels ($473) for pest control at the Caesarea home, and approximately 12,500 shekels ($3,943) classified as general maintenance and miscellaneous costs at both residences.
The state also paid about 1,650 shekels ($521) for a technician visit to dismantle and replace a kitchen faucet at the Caesarea home, roughly 7,300 shekels ($2,303) to repair water pipe bursts in the main line, and 650 shekels ($205) for a dryer repair. Payments to additional service providers during the year, including refrigerator technicians, electricians and plumbers, totaled about 16,000 shekels ($5,047), bringing overall professional service costs to roughly 18,000 shekels ($5,678).
Further expenses included nearly 1,400 shekels ($442) for torch fuel at the Caesarea residence, 4,680 shekels ($1,476) for replacing window screens, and about 7,000 shekels ($2,208) for root removal work. All of these items were initially redacted when the data was first published in October.
Attorney Yaara Winkler-Shalit, who represented the Movement for Freedom of Information in the case against the Prime Minister’s Office, said that despite Supreme Court rulings and repeated district court decisions, the organization is forced to return to court each year to obtain this information.
“The data for 2024 was provided in a sloppy and partial manner, with extensive concealment,” she said. “Only after months of legal effort did we receive the required information.”
Hidi Negev, chief executive of the Movement for Freedom of Information, said the expense breakdown again shows a disconnect from everyday life in Israel.
“In a year of war, when the public is struggling with daily hardships, spending on catering and food at the prime minister’s residences appears to be increasing,” he said. “We will continue to fight for transparency in the use of public funds.”