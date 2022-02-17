Ukraine summons Israel envoy amid FM appeal to Russia

The Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv in protest of Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz's approach to Russia to assist in ensuring the safety of Israelis in Ukraine, should that country be invaded.
Ukraine said Israel appeared to have come to terms with a Russian invasion and expressed disappointment that Jerusalem neglected to condemn Russian aggression.
The Foreign Ministry said that the conversation had two goals: To deliver a message of de-escalation and to express concern over the security of Israeli personnel and diplomats in the country.
On Wednesday Brodsky said that a Russian invasion is still possible, and called the Israelis that are left in Ukraine to leave.
Brodsky estimated that some 3,000 Israelis left Ukraine so far, out of approximately 10,000 that live there.
"I believe that complacency is misleading and there is a real danger in according to our assessment. We can't afford to take a risk, even if there's a small chance of Russian military action or the beginning of an extensive military operation," he said. "We prefer that the Israelis return to our country and stay safe and we will deal with the problems."
Meanwhile, Israel's assessment of the likelihood of war in Ukraine has not changed - and all indications still show that there is a great concern for immediate escalation.
In consultations at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, officials expressed concern over the complacency of Israelis who remained in country.
The ministry also established a temporary office in Levov, Western Ukraine, and its goal is to provide an emergency consular response, and in case the embassy in Kyiv, will have to be evacuated.