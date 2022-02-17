Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
15C
Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky

Ukraine summons Israel envoy amid FM appeal to Russia

Foreign Ministry says conversation with Russians meant to deliver a message of de-escalation and express concern over the security of Israeli personnel; Ukraine expresses disappointment that Jerusalem neglects to condemn Russian aggression

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 02.17.22, 21:05
The Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv in protest of Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz's approach to Russia to assist in ensuring the safety of Israelis in Ukraine, should that country be invaded.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Ukraine said Israel appeared to have come to terms with a Russian invasion and expressed disappointment that Jerusalem neglected to condemn Russian aggression.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    ריאיון עם שגריר ישראל באוקראינה מיכאל ברודסקי    ריאיון עם שגריר ישראל באוקראינה מיכאל ברודסקי
    Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky
    (Photo: Nadav Abas)
    The Foreign Ministry said that the conversation had two goals: To deliver a message of de-escalation and to express concern over the security of Israeli personnel and diplomats in the country.
    On Wednesday Brodsky said that a Russian invasion is still possible, and called the Israelis that are left in Ukraine to leave.
    Brodsky estimated that some 3,000 Israelis left Ukraine so far, out of approximately 10,000 that live there.
    "I believe that complacency is misleading and there is a real danger in according to our assessment. We can't afford to take a risk, even if there's a small chance of Russian military action or the beginning of an extensive military operation," he said. "We prefer that the Israelis return to our country and stay safe and we will deal with the problems."
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    טנקים של צבא רוסיה לכאורה חוזרים לבסיסים אחרי תרגיל באזור וורונז' ליד גבול אוקראינה    טנקים של צבא רוסיה לכאורה חוזרים לבסיסים אחרי תרגיל באזור וורונז' ליד גבול אוקראינה
    Russian tanks allegedly return back to their base after an exercise near the Ukrainian border
    (Photo: EPA)
    Meanwhile, Israel's assessment of the likelihood of war in Ukraine has not changed - and all indications still show that there is a great concern for immediate escalation.
    In consultations at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, officials expressed concern over the complacency of Israelis who remained in country.
    The ministry also established a temporary office in Levov, Western Ukraine, and its goal is to provide an emergency consular response, and in case the embassy in Kyiv, will have to be evacuated.
    Talkbacks for this article 0