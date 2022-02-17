Ukraine summons Israel envoy amid FM appeal to Russia

The Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv in protest of Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz's approach to Russia to assist in ensuring the safety of Israelis in Ukraine, should that country be invaded.

The Foreign Ministry said that the conversation had two goals: To deliver a message of de-escalation and to express concern over the security of Israeli personnel and diplomats in the country.

On Wednesday Brodsky said that a Russian invasion is still possible, and called the Israelis that are left in Ukraine to leave.

