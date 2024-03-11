IDF confirms struck tunnel used by Hamas heavyweight Marwan Issa, fate unclear

The IDF confirmed Monday evening that it struck an underground facility used by senior Hamas commander Marwan Issa and another top official in the terrorist organization.

Footage of IDF strike on central Gaza underground compound used by senior Hamas figures ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The army’s chief spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that they were still assessing the outcomes of the overnight Sunday strike and waiting on a final confirmation of Issa's death.

In his statement, Hagari identified the second senior figure in the tunnel as Razi Abu Tama'a, the terrorist group’s arms chief and a former commander of its armed forces in central Gaza.

Hagari assured that “according to all intelligence indications available to us, as well as those at the time the strike was authorized, there were no Israeli hostages in the vicinity" and vowed to "continue to pursue Hamas terrorists and all those involved in October 7 massacre, not just in Gaza,” calling the elimination of Hamas leaders a “key element of the war effort."

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at Issa's killing in an airstrike on the central Gaza Strip's Nuseirat refugee camp. He also appeared to confirm Israel's involvement in the January assassination of Hamas political bureau deputy chief Saleh-al Arouri .

"We are on the path to total victory," he said, echoing a phrase he has used repeatedly in the past months of war against Hamas. "On this path, we have already eliminated number four in Hamas. Three, two and one are next. They all have a target on their back; we will get to all of them."

2 View gallery Aftermath of IDF strike on central Gaza compound believed to be used by senior Hamas figures

An Israeli official who spoke to Ynet suggested that while Issa may have likely been killed, Jerusalem prefers to exercise caution for the time being. "We've already taken up some into heaven just to later find out we were wrong," the official said.

The number one Hamas figure Netanyahu referred to in his remarks is likely the terrorist group's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, followed by the supreme commander of its military wing—Mohammed Deif, and Deif's deputy, Issa himself.

2 View gallery Marwan Issa

The fourth the Israel leader mentioned, Salah al-Arouri, was killed in an airstrike in Beirut's Dahieh Quarter, a Hezbollah stronghold. This is the first time Netanyahu claimed responsibility on behalf of Israel for al-Arouri's death, even if implied.

The Palestinians reported overnight Sunday heavy bombardments of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where Issa is believed to be hiding. These attacks were accompanied by Internet and electricity disruptions.