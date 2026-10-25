‘Why vote for me?’ Israel's party leaders make their final pitch to voters

Just two days before polls open for Israel's 26th Knesset election, party leaders are making their final efforts to win public support and explain why voters should choose them. Here are their appeals, in their own words.

Gadi Eisenkot, Yashar party: ‘I will know how to unite us’

I returned to politics after October 7 because, on the day we needed the state most, it was not there. After such a profound breakdown, we need profound change. That is my life's mission. Against draft evasion, we will launch a revolution for those who serve: Anyone who does not enlist will not receive a single shekel from the state. We will transfer 30 billion shekels from those who evade service to those who serve. This is the only way to save the country. The IDF is short of 20,000 soldiers, and within two years, there will be more first-graders in anti-Zionist education than in Zionist education. We will dismantle the non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox state to save the Zionist state.

Gallery Gadi Eisenkot ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

Against chaos, we will bring competent management. For two years, we have been developing detailed plans in every field: the revolution for those who serve, the cost of living, education, security and Israel's international standing. We have assembled the most capable team ever to run for the Knesset, including two prime ministers, some of the country's finest female chief executives, experienced lawmakers and heroes of October 7. Judge us by our results. During my terms as prime minister, defense minister, education minister and economy minister, we took the country from a massive deficit to a budget surplus, dismantled monopolies and lowered prices, reduced crime, doubled the number of students qualifying for advanced mathematics examinations, including in outlying communities, and brought southern Israeli communities their quietest year in a decade.

There is no time for a learning period. We are ready from day one. Against division, we will lead by personal example. We are traveling across the country, sitting with people in informal gathering places and listening especially to those who disagree with us. When I hear about a problem, I go into the field to gather information. That is how I operated in every position I held. We will learn to speak to one another as brothers again. We will restore hands-on leadership and personal example.

The law is clear: When it comes to forming a government, the size of the largest party is irrelevant. Only the size of the bloc matters. We are fighting for the one thing that will make real change possible: victory for the entire bloc. Vote for Israel's most capable team, one that will tackle the work with fierce determination. Give us the strength to repair what is broken. Put Rak, our ballot letters, in the ballot box.

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister and Likud chairman: ‘The mission is Iran’

President Trump has declared his support for me in this election so that we can complete the great mission before us: destroying the existential threat from Iran and securing Israel's future for generations to come. That is the only question in the coming election: Either we move forward and complete the mission over the next two years with a strong right-wing government under my leadership, together with President Trump, or we move backward toward a dangerous Eisenkot government with the Arab parties, Yair Golan and Bennett. A government that will not defeat Iran and will withdraw from Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

If we do not win, a left-wing government will be formed that will withdraw from most of the West Bank, establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and appoint Mansour Abbas as interior minister, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to gain citizenship through family reunification. This would be a tragedy for generations. We have an opportunity to eliminate the existential threat hanging over our heads once and for all. President Trump said he would do it only with a genuine partner, only with me. We will finish the job in Iran and crush Hamas and Hezbollah. Only a right-wing government under my leadership can accomplish this.

To achieve this goal, you must not vote for parties that will fail to cross the electoral threshold, such as those led by Ofer Winter and Yaron Zelicha. We must not repeat the right's mistake in 1992, when valuable right-wing votes were wasted and brought upon us the disaster of Oslo. To complete the mission and save Israel, we must vote only for Mahal, Likud's ballot letters. Only Likud.

Naftali Bennett, Together party: ‘The most capable team to get things done’

Good morning, Israelis. In just two days, we will head to the most important election since the establishment of the State of Israel. An election about the kind of leadership that will guide us. We will choose the character of our country and the story we want to tell: Zionism or draft dodging. Unity or division. This election is about the path we take. I believe we are at a defining moment for our future. We must all rise to the occasion and courageously choose a different direction.

Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

At this critical moment, I established a new party capable of leading the country, a political home for every part of Israeli society: Zionists, those who serve, people who love Israel and want to see it Jewish and democratic, liberal and strong. For everyone who wants to stop the dangerous course Israel is racing down. Anyone who wants to save Zionism must join us today, right now. To achieve that, I assembled an outstanding list of candidates, women, men and young people from every part of society. A home for everyone. A place for everyone. They represent the new leadership capable of pulling us out of the mess we have been sinking into for years. I promise that we will be worthy of your trust.

I promise that I will be a prime minister for everyone. I will know how to bring us together and reduce tensions within our society. There will be genuine security. Israeli interests, and Israeli interests alone, will guide every decision I make. We will repair everything that needs changing and healing. I will not seek to defeat any part of our own society. I will ensure that we address the difficult issues before us: military service for all and a stronger IDF, the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, the rehabilitation of the civil service, the elimination of Hamas rule in Gaza and, above all, the restoration of Zionism and responsible, statesmanlike leadership as the fundamental values of this country in every area of life. I promise to put Israel back on track.

With a profound sense of responsibility, I thank the many Israelis who see me as the most suitable candidate to replace Netanyahu. For that to happen, Yashar must be considerably larger than Likud. Anything else will put change at risk. Netanyahu wants to engineer a double tie in the coming election: a tie between the political blocs and a tie between Likud and Yashar under my leadership. That would allow him to claim that the election produced no clear decision and drag us into endless election cycles, trapping Israel in more draft evasion, more hatred between brothers and more international isolation. Israel cannot afford further rounds of elections or more years of procrastination, lies and incitement.

Israel needs to change course now. I call on everyone who dreams of a leader, a prime minister they can trust, to stand behind me. A substantial lead over Likud will send an unmistakable message: Israel wants new leadership. Israelis are bringing about change. Israel is setting out on a new and better path. Only this way can we establish a coalition with my partners in the camp of hope and the Zionist parties. Only this way can we bring change and leadership worthy of Israel.

Yair Golan, The Democrats: ‘It's time to come home. To win’

Over the past three years, we have discovered just how much power we possess. We discovered that we are a large, Zionist, democratic and determined public. People who know how to stand up, fight, change reality and win. In January 2023, we woke up. We took to the streets carrying Israeli flags and shouted, "Democracy!" At first there were thousands, then tens of thousands, and eventually hundreds of thousands. We stood at intersections and filled bridges and public squares. Summer and winter. Sunshine and rain. We were not deterred by water cannons or arrests. We refused to give up on our country. And on the night of Gallant's dismissal, we poured out of our homes in the middle of the night and filled the streets, proving that determined citizens can change reality and win.

Yair Golan ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Then came October 7. Our world was turned upside down. But once again, we rose. We put on uniforms, picked up weapons and headed south to fight, rescue and save lives. We opened our homes and our hearts. We cried. We volunteered, donated and embraced one another. And we buried our dead. From that pain, we rose again, carrying Israeli flags and photographs of the hostages. We stood alongside their families, day and night, believing that in our country, no one is left behind. Look at the extraordinary democratic public that has emerged here. What determination. What mutual responsibility. What love for this country.

We are a public that does not wait for someone else to save its country. We take responsibility. We fight for our home, our children and our future. That is who we are. The Democrats. An extraordinary public that I am proud to belong to. And now our moment has arrived. In two days, we will go to the polls. This time, we are going to replace the government, take the enormous power we have built together and turn it into the power to lead Israel.

We will establish a government of change and repair, a government that restores security, rebuilds trust and renews hope. We will establish a state commission of inquiry. We will ensure that everyone serves. We will defend the judicial system and democracy. We will guarantee freedom of religion and freedom from religious coercion. We will fight Palestinian terrorism and terrorism by Jewish extremists. We will return Israel to the Zionist path set out in its Declaration of Independence.

The Democrats are the remarkable civic movement that grew out of this struggle and this belief. A party of people who will not compromise on Israel's future. People who will not enter a government with Netanyahu and his partners, who will not sell your vote and will not abandon their principles. That is why I am calling on every one of you today: It's time to come home. These are our values. This is our path. This is our political home. The Democrats. We will turn the hundreds of thousands of flags we raised in the streets into a flood of Emet ballot slips. We will transform the strength of our protest into governing power. We will turn hope into reality. On October 27, vote Emet. We fought together for our country. Now we will win together.

Yousef Jabareen, Joint List: ‘Replacing Netanyahu's government is the essential first step’

We in the Joint List will do everything possible to send Netanyahu and his government home. This is an urgent political and moral mission, but we must not stop there. To bring about genuine change, we must also replace his policies and offer a meaningful alternative. The Joint List is the only party taking a consistent, unequivocal stand against endless wars and in favor of a just peace. While the other opposition parties repeatedly sided with the government and supported the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, we were the only ones to oppose the bloodshed. We are the only ones speaking openly about the atrocities in Gaza, settler terrorism and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, discrimination and racism against Arab citizens, and grave violations of human rights, without qualifications or apologies.

Yousef Jabareen ( Photo: Gil Nachoshtan )

We cannot continue talking about the "threat to democracy" while simultaneously ignoring the occupation and military control over millions of Palestinians. Democracy also cannot coexist with Jewish supremacy or institutionalized discrimination. It is measured by full equality for everyone and by building a courageous, principled partnership between equal citizens. No one in the opposition speaks of genuine hope through a political solution, an end to the occupation and an end to the cycle of bloodshed. We in the Joint List propose a political solution based on a just peace: two states along the 1967 borders, living side by side in peace and dignity. Peace is the only guarantee of normal lives for Palestinians and Jews living here, between the river and the sea. Ending the occupation is also the foundation for normalization with all Arab and Muslim countries, based on the Arab Peace Initiative.

For the past four years, Arab society has faced a sustained attack by the bloody government of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. In such difficult times, the most humane and moral choice is to stand with those who are most oppressed and persecuted: Israel's Arab minority, which suffers from neglect, racism, rising crime and continued persecution. We offer a genuine and meaningful alternative to Netanyahu's policies. Voting for the Joint List is not merely a protest against terrible years. It is a moral and principled choice for peace, equality and partnership. Let us change direction together for a better future for everyone.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Otzma Yehudit: ‘In the end, everyone admits I was right’

People find it difficult to accept a right-wing leader who does not apologize. So why Ben-Gvir? That is really the question. Unfortunately, until the most recent government, even the right embraced the idea of buying quiet and acting with so-called statesmanship. This was not merely procrastination. It was a way of life. Gain another day, another month, another year. Why confront a problem when you can put it off? That approach applied to security, the judicial system and the right's willingness to govern. Even the things we dared to do, we did in secret, God forbid anyone should discover that we had the courage to act.

Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

I once spoke with a Jew who had immigrated from a European country where antisemitism was rising. He was beside himself with frustration. "I came to Israel so I could stop being a frightened Jew, stop hiding, asking permission and trying to please people. Here, in our own country, our enemies should be afraid. We should walk with our backs straight and a look that tells everyone not to mess with us." For me, that is the whole philosophy. From the beginning of this government's term, I came with a different approach, rejecting containment, fear, stalling and the constant search for compromise. That was true when I spoke out against the shooting at empty sand dunes in Gaza before October 7, and it was true when I became the only person demanding the attorney general's dismissal when the government was formed, a lone voice in the wilderness.

I know not everyone likes my "style." That's legitimate. But we have already tried the alternative, the supposedly statesmanlike approach, and the results were hardly impressive, to put it mildly. And the truth is that the argument is already in the past. In the end, everyone admits I was right. Before October 7, they said I was wrong about Gaza. Everyone warned against my prison reforms, and now even Eisenkot praises them. Everyone is fighting to claim credit for the death penalty law for terrorists. The plan to encourage emigration has become a consensus after President Trump's support. The same goes for my demolition of illegal construction, the law repealing the disengagement that was advanced by Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech, whose role everyone seems to have forgotten, and the gun licensing reform that hundreds of thousands of people now welcome. Even my political rivals praise the changes on the Temple Mount, though they avoid revealing who the mysterious figure behind them was.

Finally, I want to address you, Mr. Prime Minister, a man I love. Your attempt to market a unity government in order to win favor with the left will not succeed. The left will always hate you because you represent us, the pro-Bibi public, not because you are Bibi.

Avigdor Liberman, Yisrael Beytenu: ‘Working people and those who serve are our top priority’

On October 27, Israel's citizens will decide what our country will look like in the years ahead: whether those who evade military service will remain in power, whether the policies of containment, the loss of effective governance and the high cost of living will continue, or whether we will establish a government that puts working people and those who serve at the top of its priorities. As I travel around the country, I meet the same families carrying the burden on their shoulders: parents worried about children serving on the front lines, reservists struggling to keep their homes and businesses afloat between deployments, and working citizens who feel they are paying more and receiving less. They deserve a country that stands behind them, not a government that leaves them alone.

Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

Yisrael Beytenu, under my leadership, presents a clear and consistent position. I bring experience in security, economics, foreign policy and governing the country. And when I give my word, I mean it. Yisrael Beytenu is a right-wing party that believes everyone must serve, in a policy of decisively defeating our enemies, strong governance and an economy that prioritizes those who serve, work and pay taxes. We believe a strong country is one that rewards those who contribute to it, carry the burden and secure its future.

As defense minister, I approved the northern protection plan and advanced development of the laser missile interception system. I approved the Mimadim LaLimudim education assistance program for discharged combat soldiers and lone soldiers, and as finance minister, I incorporated it into the state budget. I raised soldiers' living allowances by 50%, increased old-age benefits and raised the annual grant to Holocaust survivors by 60%. After the election, we will work to establish a Zionist, responsible and liberal government composed of Zionist parties. Likud, yes! Netanyahu, no!

We will establish a state commission of inquiry, pass a military conscription law that applies to everyone and set a simple principle: Anyone who does not enlist will not receive a single shekel from the state. We will advance a constitution for Israel, limit the prime minister to two terms and preserve Israel as a free country where every citizen can live according to their beliefs and way of life. This election will determine the direction Israel takes in the coming years and what priorities will guide it. On October 27, put Lamed in the ballot box. Choose Liberman. Choose Yisrael Beytenu.

Yaakov Asher, United Torah Judaism: ‘Committed to serving our community and the entire country’

When I return home at the end of the day, sometimes at an unreasonable hour, the questions on my mind are similar to those troubling almost every family in Israel: What kind of future awaits our children? How will they be able to buy an apartment? Will they grow up in a country where people can live together even when they disagree about everything? I am an ultra-Orthodox man. Torah is the foundation of my life, and I am proud of my identity. Preserving the world of Torah study, protecting the rights of the ultra-Orthodox public and safeguarding the country's Jewish character are my mission. At the same time, public responsibility requires us to see every person. When someone approaches me for help, I do not ask which ballot they placed in the box. I ask what I can do for them.

Yaakov Asher ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

I brought that outlook with me from local government to the Knesset. I learned that an elected official's job is to listen, pay attention to the details and persist until a solution is found. Behind the grand words about housing, transportation and health care are real people: a young couple waiting for an apartment, a mother standing at a bus stop with a stroller, a family trying to obtain the services it deserves while navigating Israel's bureaucratic maze. For years, people from every part of Israeli society have worked with us. They know our experience, dedication and ability to work together and deliver results. It is a shame that just before an election, all that work gets pushed aside and people once again see us only as "the ultra-Orthodox."

I am asking for your trust so I can continue this work alongside my colleagues in United Torah Judaism. We bring proven experience, determination and youthful energy, and we are committed to serving our community and the entire country. You can stand by your principles, respect the person across from you and work together. I have a simple suggestion: Do not rely only on what I say. Check my record. Visit the Knesset website, examine the legislation, reforms and committee work. See for yourselves the extent of what we have done over the years, whom we have helped and what changes we have led. Then decide for yourselves.

Bezalel Smotrich, Religious Zionism: ‘With us, your vote works for you’

Our supporters and opponents agree on one thing: Religious Zionism was the most effective party in the outgoing government and fulfilled more of its promises to voters than any other party. And they are right. During the past term, my colleagues and I in Religious Zionism proved how your ballot can translate into results on the ground. Throughout, we acted out of a deep belief in the justice of our cause, without fanfare. We did not make noise. We simply got things done.

Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

We led an unprecedented revolution in settlement in the West Bank, effectively eliminated the idea of a Palestinian state and strengthened Israel's security buffer. We worked responsibly alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu to transform Israel's security doctrine from containment to decisive victory, and we made fateful decisions about our future without surrendering to dangerous campaigns that would have brought disaster upon us for generations. At the same time, we boosted the Israeli economy, introduced reforms in banking, infrastructure and the fight against the underground economy, enabling tax reductions that added approximately 10,000 shekels a year to each middle-class family's income. We beat every forecast. Growth is rising and the deficit is falling. High-tech is growing and inflation is declining. Foreign investment is increasing and interest rates are coming down. The economy is growing, and housing prices are falling for the first time in 20 years.

We invested enormous resources in an unprecedented support package for reservists and those who serve, who are dearer to us than anything. We strengthened communities in outlying areas and rehabilitated the north and south. We began the necessary reforms of the judicial system to restore Israel as a democracy rather than a judicial dictatorship. We transformed mental health care, immigration and immigrant absorption, and strengthened Torah institutions, education and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. But our work is not yet complete. I need your vote to lead the next government's efforts to strengthen Jewish settlement in the Galilee and Negev and restore governance in the face of organized crime and protection rackets in Arab society, which are spreading fear through our streets.

If right-wing voters turn out in large numbers, with God's help, we will continue strengthening Israel's security and deepening the damage inflicted on our enemies on every front. We will complete the reform of the judicial system, strengthen the country's Jewish identity, promote a free economy and ease the heavy burden on those who serve, including through the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox men. I have already pledged that every reservist will serve no more than 30 days a year.

In this election, I ask you for one thing: Do not gamble with our future. A true right-wing voter chooses only a party that has proved it can be trusted and is certain to cross the electoral threshold. If, God forbid, we lose, a dangerous left-wing government will come to power and persecute the right, evacuate the communities and agricultural outposts we established, create a Palestinian state, shut down television channels and the Eli pre-military academy, and apologize for flying the Israeli flag in the Negev and Galilee. Vote Religious Zionism so that your ballot will never stop working for you.

Aryeh Deri, Shas: ‘Shas will protect the country's Jewish identity, in Maran's name’

More than 40 years ago, I had the privilege of accepting the mission entrusted to us by Maran, our teacher Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, of blessed memory: to restore the crown to its former glory, elevate the standing of Jews of Middle Eastern descent, care for the disadvantaged, and preserve the world of Torah study and the Jewish character of the state. From that day until today, this mission has accompanied me every step of the way. Maran taught us that it is impossible to speak about love for the Jewish people without actually caring for those who need help: families struggling with the cost of living, elderly people living on pensions, and parents who work hard but still cannot make ends meet.

Aryeh Deri ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Shas has embraced a philosophy of national responsibility that places the good of the entire Jewish people at its center. That is why we insisted on taking responsibility for the Labor, Welfare and Health ministries, which affect the lives of every citizen in Israel. Out of that commitment, Shas and its representatives worked during the past term, both inside and outside the Knesset, on behalf of reservists and their families, many of whom are among our voters, as well as for child benefits, food vouchers, health care, education and reducing inequality. We did so with the understanding that every child deserves an equal opportunity and every family deserves to live with dignity.

But alongside caring for people's material needs, we bear a heavy responsibility to protect the Jewish soul of the State of Israel. Just a few days ago, we marked 13 years since Maran's passing. His concern for the country's future and his warnings against the erosion of its Jewish character are especially meaningful to me at this time. Today, when calls to undermine the standing of Torah scholars, change the character of Shabbat in public spaces and reduce the place of tradition in national life can be heard everywhere, we all understand that this is not merely a sectoral disagreement but a struggle over the character of Israel.

The world of Torah study is a pillar of our people's spiritual existence. I say this clearly: Only Shas will preserve the world of Torah and protect the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. Alongside that struggle stands our commitment to the most disadvantaged members of society. These are the two missions Maran entrusted to us, and they cannot be separated. I carry his legacy with me every day. This is Maran's path, and with God's help, we will continue to follow it proudly. In accordance with his instruction, we will vote for the Jewish state and the preservation of Jewish tradition.

Mansour Abbas, Ra'am: ‘Let's not miss this opportunity’

Ra'am offers a path of partnership and hope, precisely at a time when fear and polarization threaten our shared future. There are those who benefit when you are afraid of us and we are afraid of you. For years, you were told that there was no one to talk to in Arab society. But when it served political interests, suddenly someone was found to talk to. I am Mansour Abbas, and I am telling you: There is someone to talk to.

Mansour Abbas ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

Today, there is Arab leadership that says yes. Yes to responsibility, yes to partnership and yes to a country that is good for all its citizens. We, Israel's Arab citizens, make up about one-fifth of the population. We are not guests here, and we are not the problem. We can and must be part of the solution. Crime and violence do not recognize national boundaries. Behind every shooting is a family that has been harmed, children living in fear and a community losing its sense of security. Every family, Jewish or Arab, deserves to live safely. The same applies to education, employment and the right to a dignified life. These are not competing interests, but shared needs.

Partnership does not require agreement on everything. It requires a willingness to recognize one another, confront disagreements and work together. We cannot build a shared future while excluding one-fifth of the country's citizens. We must draw a clear line against racism, stop the incitement and replace fear with responsibility. I believe in a future where Jews and Arabs are not required to surrender their identities in order to cooperate. I know this path comes at a heavy personal and political price, and I am prepared to pay it.

The coming election confronts us with profound questions about the kind of society we want to be: a society of fear and separation, or one of trust, security and partnership. The opportunity to build such a future exists today. There is no guarantee it will come again. Let us get to know one another. Let us work together. Let us not miss this opportunity.

Yoaz Hendel, Reservists and Economic Party: ‘Let us do what we know how to do’

On October 7, when the government disappeared, we went south and saved our homeland from an existential threat. Amid the horrific scenes and the heavy price we paid, we felt a void. The government had disappeared, and the senior military command had faded away. With no other choice, we took it upon ourselves to save the country. The people of Israel took responsibility. Today, we feel the same way about the political system. Everything is stuck, and we are racing toward yet another election. We are not prepared to accept that. We will not allow the country to return to endless election cycles. We say enough. Enough mass draft evasion, enough of the high cost of living and enough of a corrupt political system.

Yoaz Hendel ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

In this election, the Reservists and Economic Party offers a solution to the political vacuum and the biggest protest vote this country has ever seen. So how do we get out of this? A Zionist government only, without the ultra-Orthodox or Arab parties. There is plenty of cynicism and skepticism, but with an average of five seats in the polls, and with further momentum expected on election day, we have the ability to break the deadlock between the blocs and create stability.

Our missions are to tackle the outrageous cost of living and ensure military service for everyone. We represent the same people who spend hundreds of days serving in the reserves and then return home to pay more at the supermarket than people in any other country. For years, Israelis have been brainwashed into believing they must choose between a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, which regard us as a government of heretics and encourage mass draft evasion, and anti-Zionist Arab parties that do not even recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. We will not survive if we disintegrate into separate enclaves, either socially or economically.

The reservists who carry the country on their shoulders for hundreds of days, and carry the economy when they return home, have become the only solution. This election is about choosing between alternatives. Do we throw away our votes on parties belonging to the established political blocs, knowing that this will certainly lead to another election, or do we give the Reservists and Economic Party an opportunity to do what we know how to do? People will put Dai, meaning "Enough," in the ballot box because they are fed up with the cost of living, fed up with draft evasion and fed up with political paralysis. We cannot go backward. We have no other country.

Ofer Winter, Amcha Yisrael: ‘We are not going back to October 6’

Throughout my 34 years of service in the IDF, in every role and every mission, I always sought to serve the public. I did so out of a deep understanding that the people are greater than I am and that the Land of Israel is more important than any of us. I have fought many battles in my life. This battle is different, but it is one of the most important of my life.

Ofer Winter ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

The decision to enter politics was not an easy one. For years, my family and I were certain it would never happen. We knew we would only change our minds if something dramatic occurred that demanded we answer the call to serve. That happened. Since October 7, the public has moved to the right. The people of Israel are demanding new right-wing leadership, determined to win and free of political dealmaking and personal calculations. A broad right-wing government is in the national interest.

During three years of war, we have witnessed the heroism of our soldiers, the mobilization of our citizens and quite a few achievements. But on the ground, the order to achieve decisive victory has still not been given, not in Gaza, not in Lebanon and not in the West Bank. Despite everything we are being told, the old security doctrine is still here. That is why we established Amcha Yisrael.

A national right-wing movement of new people, women and men, secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews, who were not part of what existed here before the massacre but emerged from it. A team of fighters and people of action from across the country who answered the call and said, "Here I am." We intend to change national priorities and place those who serve above everyone else, integrate ultra-Orthodox men into the IDF and act as protective armor for our soldiers, both on the battlefield and in the international arena. We are determined to unite the people of Israel through love and prevent the old politics from dragging us back to the dangerous discourse of October 6.