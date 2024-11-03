Hezbollah's new tactic to confuse air defenses

Hezbollah implemented a new tactic to challenge Israel's air defenses in recent days, combining barrages of different-range rockets some precise and some "stupid," and launching at the same time, swarms of drones, all along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The aim was to make it harder for the Iron Dome missile defense system and for radars, to detect and respond to specific threats.

Since the morning hours, rocket attacks on the Western Galilee, Upper Galilee and Golan Heights came minutes apart. In one attack, The Iran-backed terror group targeted Western Galilee with a barrage of 10 rockets while 25 projectiles were fired at the Golan Heights.

Rockets intercepted over Western Galilee ( צילום: מיקי גפני )

In an earlier attack, two longer-range missiles were fired at the Haifa Bay area and minutes later, a barrage targeted the Western Galilee communities closer to the border.

2 View gallery Hezbollah rocket fire intercepted over Western Galilee ( Photo: Miki Gafni )

2 View gallery Iron Dome air defense system ( Photo: IDF )

IDF officials said they expected Hezbollah to launch more significant barrages in the war. They said they had braced for at least 150 different types of rockets and 10 drones in each attack.

They attribute Hezbollah's limited strikes to the successes of the forces on the ground in South Lebanon, and the attacks on the terror group's arsenal of weapons along with the severe blow to the group's senior command after its leadership was assassinated and lower-level commanders were also killed in targeted strikes.

