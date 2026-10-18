Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna lands in Sofia after reported bomb threat

An Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an unscheduled landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday evening following a report of a suspicious object aboard the aircraft.

An Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an unscheduled landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday evening following a report of a suspicious object aboard the aircraft.

An Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an unscheduled landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday evening following a report of a suspicious object aboard the aircraft.