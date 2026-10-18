Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna lands in Sofia after reported bomb threat

An Austrian Airlines flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an unscheduled landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday evening following a report of a suspicious object aboard the aircraft.
Passengers told ynet they had been informed that an "anonymous report of a bomb on the plane" had been received, prompting the crew to divert the flight from its original route to the Austrian capital.
Among those aboard was a delegation of young people scheduled to deliver speeches at the United Nations.
The circumstances surrounding the threat remain unclear, and there has been no confirmation that an explosive device was found aboard the aircraft. Additional details about the security alert and the passengers' onward journey were not immediately available.