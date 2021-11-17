Winter set to make cold, rainy comeback over the weekend

After an abnormally hot and dry November, Israelis will finally get to enjoy a whiff of winter, with heavy rainfall expected across the country through the coming days.
Starting Thursday, temperatures will begin to fall, with local showers expected mainly along the coastal plain.
On Friday, more serious rainfall will begin along the coast and will get stronger throughout the day. Thunderstorms and hail are also expected.
While Saturday is expected to be cooler, rainfall will begin to desperate, with local showers expected on Sunday and Monday, mainly along the coast.
There are fears of flooding in eastern and southern rivers.
In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius during the day to 18 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 24 degrees during the day and 17 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 25 degrees throughout the day to 13 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 22 degrees during the day and falling to 15 overnight, while in the southernmost city of Eilat the weather will remain warm with 28 degrees during the day and 19 at night.