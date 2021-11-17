Winter set to make cold, rainy comeback over the weekend

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius during the day to 18 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 24 degrees during the day and 17 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 25 degrees throughout the day to 13 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 22 degrees during the day and falling to 15 overnight, while in the southernmost city of Eilat the weather will remain warm with 28 degrees during the day and 19 at night.