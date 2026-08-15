7.7 earthquake rocks Indonesia as residents flee homes

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake and several aftershocks struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia early Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending residents rushing from their homes, Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG said.
Tsunami waves of less than 1 meter, or about 3 feet, were recorded in several areas following the quake.
There were no initial reports of significant damage, according to Dodi Yuleova, spokesperson for Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency. The earthquake was felt strongly for about a minute in areas including Nagekeo and Bima.
Video posted on Facebook and verified by Reuters as having been filmed at a port in Maumere, the main town in Sikka Regency on Flores Island, showed parts of a building collapsing in a cloud of dust and rubble as people screamed and ran through the street.
At a hospital in Ende district in East Nusa Tenggara Province, patients were being moved outside, footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed. BMKG said the main earthquake struck at 4:58 a.m. local time at a depth of 15 kilometers, or about 9 miles, and was followed by several aftershocks.
Australia’s tsunami warning center said the undersea earthquake posed no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.