7.7 earthquake rocks Indonesia as residents flee homes

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake and several aftershocks struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia early Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning and sending residents rushing from their homes, Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG said.

Tsunami waves of less than 1 meter, or about 3 feet, were recorded in several areas following the quake.

Destruction after the earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island ( Photo: SELO / AFP )

There were no initial reports of significant damage, according to Dodi Yuleova, spokesperson for Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency. The earthquake was felt strongly for about a minute in areas including Nagekeo and Bima.

Video posted on Facebook and verified by Reuters as having been filmed at a port in Maumere, the main town in Sikka Regency on Flores Island, showed parts of a building collapsing in a cloud of dust and rubble as people screamed and ran through the street.

At a hospital in Ende district in East Nusa Tenggara Province, patients were being moved outside, footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed. BMKG said the main earthquake struck at 4:58 a.m. local time at a depth of 15 kilometers, or about 9 miles, and was followed by several aftershocks.