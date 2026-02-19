Drama in Britain: former Prince Andrew arrested in UK over Epstein files developments

On Thursday morning, on his 66th birthday, six police vehicles arrived at the Sandringham residence where former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lives and arrested him on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the BBC reported.

Passersby said the officers arrived shortly before 8 a.m., adding that eight people, dressed in plainclothes but appearing to be police officers, parked their vehicles near the former home of the late Prince Philip, and one of them was carrying a police computer.

5 View gallery Police vehicles outside Andrew’s residence ( Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images )

5 View gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ( Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images )

Earlier this week, as part of the release of 3 million new documents from the Epstein files, it emerged that Andrew had allowed the convicted sex offender to arrange meetings for him during an official trade delegation to China.

Photographs from 2010, uncovered after being buried within the documents, show Andrew socializing with a Chinese model at a private dinner in Beijing during a 10-day official royal tour in which he was meant to represent Britain. Businessman David Stern, described as Andrew’s adviser, referred to the woman in derogatory terms in emails, according to the documents.

5 View gallery At the meeting with the Chinese model ( Photo: From Epstein files )

The latest revelations prompted senior government and police officials to press for the release of documents from Andrew’s tenure as trade envoy, as well as to examine whether the former prince abused his status to gain access to classified information.

Vince Cable, a former Cabinet minister, called for an investigation, saying, "Of course there should be an inquiry – it's disgraceful behavior."

Minister Chris Philp joined the call, saying: "Andrew sold our country down the river every chance he gets. It is time for someone in authority with a backbone to act and investigate the full extent of the damage caused to Britain's security", according to The Daily Mail.

5 View gallery ( Photo: From Epstein Files )

Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, said their hearts and thoughts were with the victims and added that they were troubled by the new disclosures in the case.

King Charles also expressed deep concern over the latest revelations regarding his younger brother. Amid fears that Andrew’s scandal could threaten the monarchy, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said:

5 View gallery King Charles and his brother Andrew ( Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image )

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect," he said, according to BBC.