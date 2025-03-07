Syria's Alawites appeal to Israel as violence intensifies

Violent clashes between security forces of Syria’s new regime and those loyal to ousted president Bashar al-Assad continued Friday, with the death toll rising to 229 over two days along Syria's coastal region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among the dead were 134 Alawites, who were reportedly executed
The violence has escalated across areas such as Latakia and Tartus, where many of Syria’s Alawite minority, including Assad's supporters, reside. These regions have long experienced alleged harassment and abuse from the new regime, led by Ahmad al-Shara, who insists the reported incidents are isolated.
Following the disturbing scenes from battles across the country, Defense Minister Israel Katz shared a graphic, unedited video on his X account showing the bodies of men who had been shot, some with their pants down. "al-Julani took off his galabiya, put on a suit, and presented a moderate facade. Now, he has removed the mask, revealing his true face: a jihadist terrorist from the Al-Qaeda school, committing atrocities against the Alawite civilian population," Katz wrote.
"Israel will defend itself against any threat from Syria. We will remain in the security zones and Mount Hermon and protect the communities of the Golan and Galilee. We will ensure that southern Syria remains demilitarized and free of threats, and we will protect the local Druze population - anyone who harms them will face our response."
An Alawite source, managing a local news page from the coastal town of Anis, spoke with Ynet, claiming the recent violence was a natural development due to the regime's oppression. "The situation in neighborhoods like al-Datur in Latakia and in Jableh is worsening. Forest fires, mass arrests, daily violations — it's not a planned uprising," the source explained. He described the unrest as a response to systematic oppression, not support for Assad’s regime.
"The people can no longer tolerate the daily humiliation and terror," he said, adding that the events were sectarian and not politically motivated by Assad loyalists. He also accused the regime of committing atrocities against defenseless civilians, including looting homes, stealing valuables, and arresting young people.
The source appealed directly to Israel for intervention, referring to Israel’s past statements about protecting the Druze community in Syria. "The Alawites are asking for Netanyahu's immediate intervention," he said, echoing growing calls from other minority groups facing persecution under the new government.
Meanwhile, Syrian security officials, including a commander in the Tartus security apparatus, told Al-Jazeera that the violence was linked to remnants of Assad's regime collaborating with external actors. They claimed that sophisticated communications and weapons were found, with evidence that remnants of Assad’s forces were receiving regular payments to carry out attacks.
Syria's General Intelligence Directorate chief, Anas Khattab, added in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that initial investigations suggested former military and security figures from Assad's regime were behind the recent violence, operating under the guidance of high-profile fugitives who had fled the country. He vowed retribution, declaring, "We will not forgive those whose hands are stained with the blood of our people."
As the situation in Syria intensifies, minority groups like the Alawites continue to face severe repression, and their appeals for international intervention grow louder.