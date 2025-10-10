Israel prepares for possible early hostage release, warns Hamas: 'By noon Monday—or the deal is off'

Israel is preparing for the possibility that the hostage release may be moved up, even as officials expect Hamas to complete the process by Monday at noon, the deadline set under the 72-hour framework.
A senior Israeli official told reporters that “it could happen at any moment—from now onward.” According to the terms of the deal, Hamas must complete the release of all 20 remaining hostages by 12:00 p.m. Monday.
“We have full readiness across all systems, including for an early release,” the official said. “But at the moment, there’s no indication Hamas will move up the timeline.”
The official added that Israel had demanded Hamas release all 20 living hostages in a single phase, though contingency plans are in place if the group opts for multiple stages. “We have assessments of their medical condition, and all relevant agencies are prepared,” he said.
Trump to visit Israel and host Gaza summit in Egypt
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of a planned regional summit on Gaza in Egypt later next week, according to a report by Axios.
Citing four sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that the summit will bring together representatives from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia—but not Israel.
Hamas official: “We’re still in the first phase”
Earlier Friday, senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera that “we are still in the first phase, which aims to end the war and bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.”
He confirmed that the exchange process will begin Monday, and that the group intends to avoid public celebrations or military displays during the release.
Abu Marzouk also said the next phase of negotiations would focus on a “national project” and the possible deployment of international peacekeeping forces in Gaza and the West Bank. He added that while the U.S. has sent troops to monitor the cease-fire, they will be stationed inside Israel, not within the Gaza Strip.