Close call: Dramatic footage captures rocket hit near northern Israel gas station

A rocket fired from Lebanon exploded near a gas station in Kibbutz Ma'agan Michael on Tuesday morning, just north of Zikhron Ya’akov. Captured on both a dashboard and security camera, the blast caused significant property damage but no physical injuries. One man suffered from shock, and the explosion damaged homes and parked cars in the area.

Leah Cohen, a local whose home was hit by shrapnel, recounted, "I was working in the garden when the alarm went off. I quickly entered the safe room, and then there was a loud boom. I'm just thankful I followed the guidelines."

The moment the rocket hit





Baruch Fein, another kibbutz resident, said the rocket exploded only several hundred feet from his home: "There’s extensive damage, but thanks to the safe room, everyone is safe. It was a miracle."

Tami Engel, whose home was also damaged, echoed the sentiment: "We entered the safe room, which saved us. You must follow the guidelines. The house is in ruins, demolished and destroyed. We're alive because we adhered to the defensive guidelines. Entering the safe room is essential; it saves lives."

Modi Bracha, head of the kibbutz’s alert squad, expressed relief: "Fortunately, we have no casualties, just damage. The explosion was enormous. Property tax officials will come to assess the damage caused by the rocket's fall. People adhered to the guidelines, and it was truly fortunate."

2 View gallery Smoke from the blast near the gas station

Asif Izik, head of the Hof HaCarmel Regional Council, credited the outcome to adherence to safety measures. "We woke up to a morning of alarms, but thanks to proper conduct and adherence to defensive guidelines, the incident concluded without casualties and with minor damage. Our defensive guidelines remain unchanged, and we conduct ongoing assessments with the Home Front Command."

From early Tuesday, rocket barrages launched from Lebanon hit various regions across Israel, including the West Bank. There were no reported injuries in all cases. The IDF intercepted several rockets, while others landed in unpopulated areas.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, claiming that some rockets targeted the base of Unit 8200, the IDF's top cyber intelligence unit, in Glilot near Tel Aviv, and another aimed at an Iron Dome missile defense system battery in Nirit.

2 View gallery Police on site following the explosion ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

Meanwhile, the IDF launched a series of nighttime airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, focusing on the group's naval unit. According to the military, the strikes, carried out by Israeli fighter jets, were directed by intelligence from the Navy and the military's Intelligence Directorate. The airstrikes reportedly hit weapons depots, command centers and underground infrastructure, including facilities storing equipment for maritime attacks.

One key target was Hezbollah's naval base in Beirut, which is used to store high-speed vessels and train naval forces. These vessels are reportedly designed to attack Israeli naval ships and other strategic targets in Israeli waters.

The IDF emphasized that these strikes were crucial in disrupting Hezbollah's ability to plan and execute maritime terror operations against Israel.

