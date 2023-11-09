Czech Republic stands by Israel during war with Hamas

Since the outbreak of the war, there is one country whose support for Israel is unwavering. In the sea of animosity in the Western nations, where some demonstrate in support of Hamas the Czech Republic stands as a moral beacon.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The Czech Republic's support for Israel is genuine and deeply rooted. "They truly hold Israel in high esteem," explains Daniel Maron, Deputy Director General of the European Division at the Foreign Ministry. "These are the Czechs who sent weapons to Israel to assist during the War of Independence."

2 View gallery Members of the Czech Parliament call for the immediate return of Israeli hostages

With the war began, the Czech Republic dispatched all the supplies it had at its disposal and declared its commitment to provide any necessary aid to Israel. Jan Lipavský was the first foreign minister in the world to visit Israel in a show of solidarity back on October 10.

"The Czechs made an effort to show that they stand with Israel," Maron adds, "and their support for us has remained steadfast throughout this month of war. The public, the government, the parliament, everyone is with us."

2 View gallery Pro-Israeli protest in the Czech Republic ( Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny )

Another touching display of support came from the Czech Defense Minister, Jana Černochová, at the heart of Prague, amid a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Wrapped in the blue and white flag, she sang the Israeli national anthem with some friends of Israel.