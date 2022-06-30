Israel's U-19 national soccer team heads to European finals after crucial win

Israel's national youth soccer team has qualified for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final, marking the country's greatest achievement in the sport in 50 years.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The team beat France earlier in the week 2-1 and will go on to face England for the title.

2 View gallery Israel's U-19 national soccer team ( Photo: Seb Daly - UEFA via Sportsfile )

The team was hailed by Israeli sports fans and senior politicians, including outgoing prime minister Naftali Bennett and incoming premier Yair Lapid, for their achievement.

On Tuesday, the young Blue and Whites overcame an unbeaten French side in a major upset. Rivals England defeated Italy 2-1 in the semi-final.

By reaching the semi-finals earlier in the week, Ofir Haim's men also booked a berth in the FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be held next year in Indonesia.

Hundreds of Israeli supporters were expected to make the trip to the southern Slovakian city of Trnava where the final will be held on Friday.

2 View gallery Youth team coach Ofir Haim ( Photo: Seb Daly - UEFA via Sportsfile )

"We made it all the way to the finals and we beat France. We want to come back to Israel with the trophy after winning the European championship," coach Ofir Haim said.

President of the Israel Football Association Oren Hasson congratulated the coach and the players at the Israeli national team's training camp.