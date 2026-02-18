Tucker Carlson, welcome to the Bible Land

Tucker, you are in Israel on Ash Wednesday, a very holy day for Christians, a day of repentance. It would be most appropriate for you to ask forgiveness for the harsh and hurtful things you have said about Israel, especially while the nation has endured such profound pain and suffering.

I realize you have come to debate Bible-believing Ambassador Mike Huckabee, even though you have had very little positive to say about Israel.

4 View gallery Tucker Carlson ( Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Israel is the homeland of your faith. It is also loved by two of the most admired figures in your life, President Donald Trump and Jesus, both lovers of Zion. President Donald Trump is a Christian Zionist.

There has never been a president in American history more supportive of Israel. A Christian Zionist is simply someone who believes that the Jewish people have a biblical, historical and legal right to the land.

Jesus, whom you worship, was also a lover of Zion. His final words on the Mount of Olives were: “You shall be witnesses unto Me in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and to the uttermost parts of the earth.”

Mother Teresa once prayed with me and said, “You can’t love Jesus without loving the Jewish people, because Jesus was Jewish.”

4 View gallery US President Donald Trump and Carlson ( Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP )

You have mentioned that you have read the Bible, a Jewish book, so you must know that it all began with the Jewish people and Israel, and that the journey will continue according to prophecy at the end of the age.

You have also said that if Israel wants to fight wars, referring to Iran, it should do so without U.S. backing: no American funding, no arms and no military involvement.

However, Iran has been at war with America since 1979, when it seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Since then, Iran and its proxies have been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

In April 1983, I was with the U.S. Marines in Beirut the night before 241 of them were killed by Iranian-backed forces. It was the deadliest attack against the U.S. Marine Corps since the World War II battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

4 View gallery Rescue workers search through the rubble of the US Marine barracks after a suicide truck bombing in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983. The attack killed 241 American service members ( Photo: AP )

Since then, there has been a continued pattern of Iranian aggression against the United States, including the Khobar Towers bombing in June 1996, which killed 19 American airmen and injured nearly 500 others.

During the Iraq War, many American servicemen who were killed by improvised explosive devices were victims of Iranian-supplied IEDs. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense has stated that Iran was responsible for at least 608 American troop deaths in Iraq between 2003 and 2011.

Iran refers to America as the “Great Satan,” burns American flags, and calls Israel the “Little Satan.” Iran has also attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Israel stands as the only firewall between radical Islamic extremism and America. We have already experienced the devastation of radical Islamic terrorism on September 11, 2001.

4 View gallery Protesters burning US and Israeli flags in Tehran, Iran ( Photo: AFP )

You have called Christian Zionists heretical and described their beliefs as a “brain virus,” saying you dislike them more than anyone else.

I am very familiar with rhetoric like this. I heard similar words as a child from my own father—words filled with bitterness and prejudice. In fact, I heard even worse. He used to say, “The Jews are running the country, and the blacks are ruining it.”

When I was eleven years old, he strangled me for trying to defend my Jewish mother from his abuse.

Tucker, words are powerful. Words shape beliefs, and beliefs influence actions. Throughout history, hateful rhetoric has contributed to hostility, persecution and even violence against Jewish people. Words can inflame hatred and hatred gets Jews killed.

Photo: Perry Mandelbaum

Bible-believing Christians hold that God is not a promise-breaker and that all the promises He has made in Scripture are true. They believe He made covenants with Abraham that He will not break. This does not mean that God does not judge; it means that His covenant stands.

Israel is mentioned in the Bible more than almost any other nation. If one believes that God would break His promises to Israel and to the Jewish people, then one must also consider whether He would break His promises to Christians.

If that were so, Christianity itself would be undermined. But we, as Bible-believing Christians, do not believe that God is a promise-breaker.