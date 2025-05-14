BBC faces backlash as sportscaster sparks outrage with antisemitic post

English soccer icon and current lead BBC commentator, Gary Lineker, is once again at the center of controversy after sharing an Instagram video that included a rat emoji—an image with clear antisemitic connotations—sparking outrage among the Jewish community and the British public.

Lineker, the former England national team star and main presenter of the "Match of the Day" program, shared a video from a pro-Palestinian organization featuring Canadian-Palestinian lawyer Diana Buttu criticizing Israel’s policies in Gaza. The video included a rat emoji, a symbol used in Nazi antisemitic propaganda during the 1930s.

Following complaints from Jewish organizations, Lineker deleted the post. A spokesperson for Lineker explained to The Telegraph: "Gary did not notice the emoji added by the original creator of the post. Had he noticed it, he would not have shared the content. The post was deleted immediately once it was brought to his attention."

The controversy escalated when screenshots of the post circulated on social media, with harsh accusations that Lineker had shared antisemitic content. The "Campaign Against Antisemitism" organization wrote sarcastically: "Nothing unusual, just Gary Lineker’s Instagram account sharing an anti-Israel video with a rat emoji."

Former officials and figures in the British government also expressed their shock. Danny Cohen, former BBC television director, said: "It looks as if Lineker shared propaganda reminiscent of Nazi Germany. It’s shocking." Former Labour Party peer, Lord Austin, called for Lineker’s immediate dismissal: "He has crossed all lines. The BBC must act now."

The leadership of British Jewry also addressed the incident. A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews stated: "The BBC has allowed Lineker to continue his activities despite offensive behavior. This post—especially the blatant use of a rat to describe Zionists—requires immediate action."

Lineker, widely respected for his professional accomplishments but frequently embroiled in controversies over his political statements, has previously stated that he does not intend to stop expressing personal opinions on issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "I know where I stand. This is a more important question than the BBC," he said recently.

This is not the first time Lineker has removed content criticized as anti-Israel or antisemitic. In 2023, he deleted a tweet calling for Israel to be boycotted from international soccer after facing sharp criticism from members of parliament.

It remains unclear whether the BBC will take action against Lineker. However, the former soccer star is expected to conclude his role on "Match of the Day" at the end of the current season, though he will continue hosting English Cup broadcasts until summer 2026.