Israeli Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Linoy Ashram to announce retirement

Israel's Olympic gold medal-winning rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram is expected to hold a press conference in the coming days where she will announce her retirement from competitive sports.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

About eight months after astonishing the world at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scooping the top prize in the rhythmic individual all-around competition and breaking Russia's long-standing hegemony in the sport.

2 צפייה בגלריה Linoy Ashram kisses her gold medal won in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ( Photo: Reuters )

The 22-year-old became the first and only Israeli woman to win an Olympic gold medal — an honor reserved only to her, fellow gymnast Artem Dolgopyat who also won his gold medal in Tokyo and windsurfer Gal Fridman who did so in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

All in all, Israel's greatest sportswoman has racked up a whopping 123 medals over the span of her illustrious five-year career, including six medals at the European Championship and 12 others at the World Championship.

Meanwhile, Israel Gymnastics Federation offered the 22-year-old to join the coaching team of the Israeli national team alongside the coach who has accompanied her throughout the years, Ayelet Sussman.

Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper thanked Ashram for her contribution to Israeli sports and wished her good luck in her future endeavors.

2 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: The Olympic Committee of Israel )

Linoy Ashram is a role model in Israeli sports who has attained unprecedented achievements, culminating in winning a gold medal at the Olympics," he said.