Where has Israel's winter gone?

For almost two weeks, Israel has been in the midst of a severe dry spell with no rain, clouds or strong winds from the east.

According to forecasts, the country will not see any more precipitation at least until the middle of January.

Lightning storm in the Sea of Galilee ( Photo: Alon Zaydee )

But while Israel is experiencing a sort of spring, Europeans are shivering in the rain and snow.

For this is how our part of the world of the works: when it rains and snows in Europe, it is rather dry in Israel. As winter continues, the phenomenon flips and Israelis see rainy weather for a prolonged period.

Over the past decade, winter in Israel has seemed to start and end later and later.

Once in a while, the country experiences "flash showers" in autumn and even in November, after which the weather stabilizes for a while until the cold and rain returns.

This year, winter has been very unusual, with a dry October, record-breaking showers in November and another "flash shower" in December that caused floods along the country's coastal region. This year's dry spell is also exceptional.

Heavy fog in Tel Aviv on Sunday ( Photo: Yossi Navi )

Sunday and Monday saw heavy fog all along the coast and northern Negev Desert that was more reminiscent of spring or autumn.

It is believed that the current dry spell will be record-breaking in its longevity and global warming - which is known to cause various weather anomalies - is the most likely cause.

When it comes to Israel, rain showers become harsher and more extreme and so do dry spells.