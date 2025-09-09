Israel unveils massive national archaeology database with millions of records

Ahead of the Jewish High Holidays , the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) launched the National Archaeology Database, one of the world’s largest digital archaeology platforms. The database consolidates all archaeological information collected and studied in Israel.

The platform currently holds 3,910,005 records, including 964,393 artifacts, 1,223,552 images, and 15,164 3D models of finds and sites. Researchers, developers, and the public—both in Israel and abroad—can now access publications, photos, 3D scans, excavation reports, and archival documents through smart searches by site, era, type of find, and other categories.

2 View gallery Nimrod Fortress National Park model

A standout feature of the system is interactive geographic search, which allows users to draw an area of interest on a map and instantly receive all related archaeological information—from artifacts to excavation documents, images, 3D models, and academic publications. This provides immediate access for researchers and anyone interested in archaeology near their home.

“Israel has a rich heritage, and over the years, an enormous collection of archaeological information has been gathered from all periods,” said Elby Malka, head of technologies at the IAA. “Israeli law requires that all archaeological finds be reported, documented, and deposited in state repositories. As a result, the Authority holds information from countless excavations, as well as hundreds of thousands of ancient items—from scrolls and coins to pottery, jewelry, and architectural artifacts.”

Malka added: “A national archaeology database that organizes and makes this knowledge accessible to researchers and the public is of paramount importance for scientific research, heritage preservation, and public education. This database is a genuine revolution. Instead of spending months searching archives and printed reports, anyone can type a word or mark a point on a map and receive comprehensive information in seconds. It positions Israel at the forefront of global archaeological research.”

2 View gallery Dr. Debora Sandhaus ( Photo: Yuli Schwartz )

Dr. Debora Sandhaus, the IAA’s chief scientist, noted: “The National Archaeology Database is not just a treasure for Israel—it is a global asset. It provides the international scientific community with unique access to vast knowledge on the history of the Levant, enabling large-scale comparative research that was previously impossible.”