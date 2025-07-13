Jewish sites vandalized in Poland after Holocaust denial remarks by lawmaker

Swastikas and anti-Israel graffiti found defacing synagogue ruin and Jewish cemetery in Dolka, Poland, days after far-right MEP Grzegorz Braun denied Auschwitz gas chambers; locals, Jewish groups condemn attack as blow to reconciliation

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
swastika
Antisemitism
Poland
Unidentified vandals defaced two Jewish sites in Dolka, Poland, over the weekend, spray-painting anti-Israel slurs and Nazi swastikas on the remains of a local synagogue and a memorial at the Jewish cemetery.
The synagogue, located in southeast Poland, was destroyed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, while the cemetery’s memorial, built in recent years by townspeople, symbolizes pre-Holocaust coexistence between Poles and Jews.
2 View gallery
מגן דוד וקללה בפולניתמגן דוד וקללה בפולנית
Antisemitic grafitti in Poland
(Photo: Jacek Koszczan)
The vandalism likely stems from controversial remarks by Polish European Parliament member Grzegorz Braun at an annual ceremony in Jedwabne alongside Poland’s Chief Rabbi, Michael Schudrich. Braun claimed the Auschwitz gas chambers were fabricated, prompting outrage.
Dolka residents condemned the vandalism, expressing deep shock at the hateful acts and reaffirming their commitment to dialogue with the Jewish community, noting such actions hinder reconciliation efforts.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
2 View gallery
המצבה שהושחתה בצלב קרסהמצבה שהושחתה בצלב קרס
Defaced Jewish tombstone in Polish cemetary
(Phoot: Jacek Koszczan)
Meir Bulka, chairman of J-nerations, an organization preserving Jewish heritage in Poland, condemned the incident. “Poland stands at a crossroads and must confront this hatred immediately,” he said. “Last Thursday, we saw history distorted as a Polish parliamentarian blatantly denied the Holocaust, receiving applause from a mob.”
Bulka urged Poland’s new president and prime minister to act swiftly against Holocaust denial and attacks on Jewish memory, warning that the country’s fertile ground for antisemitism and xenophobia fuels such violence. He noted that Poland’s Jewish population is now a mere handful, vulnerable to these attacks.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""