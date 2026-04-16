Nearly 50 new North American immigrants arrive in Israel before Independence Day

Nearly 50 immigrants from North America are set to become Israeli citizens ahead of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s 78th Independence Day, with arrivals continuing in the days leading up to the national holiday.
Twenty new immigrants arrived in Israel on Wednesday evening, while others already in the country completed their aliyah process. Additional arrivals are expected before Independence Day, with support from Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA.
The arrivals come amid a ceasefire and ongoing security tensions, yet organizers say the situation has not deterred immigrants. Instead, it has strengthened their commitment to building their futures in Israel during what they describe as a pivotal national moment.
“The thousands of immigrants who chose to come to Israel over the past year reflect a deep belief in our mission and a strong desire among many Jews to be part of the state at this time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. He added that the government has continued efforts to ease the aliyah process, including reforms in professional licensing, tax benefits and rental assistance.
According to Nefesh B’Nefesh, about 180 immigrants have arrived from North America since the start of the war with Iran. Since the beginning of 2026, roughly 550 North Americans have made aliyah, and more than 1,300 aliyah applications have been opened since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion.
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said the timing of the arrivals ahead of Independence Day underscores “the strength and enduring spirit” of the country. He described the period as one marked by both remembrance and renewal, and said the organization sees its role as supporting immigrants as they establish new lives in Israel.
The group that arrived this week includes individuals and families from across the United States and Canada, ranging in age from 1 to 72. They are expected to settle in communities throughout Israel, including Tel Aviv-Yafo, Jerusalem, Haifa, Nahariya, Afula and Rehovot.
Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, said immigrants arriving during challenging times are an integral part of the country’s story. He said they contribute not only by joining Israeli society but by helping build it.
As Israel prepares to mark its 78th year of independence, the new immigrants — many of whom will celebrate the holiday for the first time as citizens — are seen by organizers as a reflection of continued growth and resilience, even amid ongoing challenges.
Nefesh B’Nefesh, founded in 2002, works in partnership with Israeli government bodies and Jewish organizations to support immigration, national service and community development. The organization says it has assisted more than 95,000 North American immigrants, with a reported retention rate of about 90%.