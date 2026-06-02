Norway's Jews hide their identity amid post-Oct. 7 surge in antisemitism, report finds

A new report commissioned by the Norwegian government points to a worsening sense of insecurity and isolation among the country's Jews. Many are choosing to conceal their Jewish identity and avoid public exposure because of rising antisemitism since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

The report, titled Jewish Life and Antisemitism in Norway , was published by the Center for Studies of the Holocaust and Religious Minorities on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. It forms part of the government's 2025-2030 action plan to combat antisemitism.

1 View gallery A demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians held in Oslo in 2018 ( Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, Shutterstock )

According to the findings, many Jews in Norway feel there has been a significant shift in what is considered socially acceptable to say and think about Jews. As a result, many avoid revealing their Jewish identity, particularly during transitions between schools and educational settings.

The report highlights the particular vulnerability of Jewish children and teenagers. Parents reported cases of social exclusion, marginalization and isolation in classrooms and schoolyards, alongside growing concerns about their children's personal safety and sense of belonging.

Researchers warned that this trend could make Norway's small Jewish community — numbering only about 1,500 people — increasingly less visible in public life. Although Norwegian Jews are one of the country's five officially recognized national minorities, the report cautions that feelings of threat and isolation are pushing many to the margins of society.

Norway's minister of local government and regional development, Bjørnar Skjæran, said following the report's publication that "we already knew that antisemitism in Norway had increased in the period after Oct. 7, 2023. We now have documentation showing how Jews themselves are experiencing the situation."

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"It is very serious that Jews in Norway are experiencing insecurity and isolation," he said. "I am particularly concerned about the situation facing Jewish schoolchildren. We all have a responsibility to combat antisemitism. This is a societal responsibility, and the report shows that we must continue strengthening our efforts in this area."