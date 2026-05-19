Akunis warns Jewish leaders against Mamdani: 'State of antisemitism in New York is worst of all time'

Against the backdrop of a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and anti-Israel demonstrations in New York streets, Israel’s consul general in the city, Ofir Akunis, issued a stark warning to Jewish community leaders, saying: “The state of antisemitism in New York is the worst of all time.” He said the city is facing an unprecedented reality of incitement and hatred toward Jews.
Speaking at a meeting with Jewish community representatives in Staten Island, Akunis addressed the global wave of antisemitism that has surged since the Hamas terrorist attack and massacre on October 7.
“The state of antisemitism in the world is the worst since the end of World War II, and in New York City since the beginning of Jewish settlement here,” the consul general said.
He warned of further deterioration and criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
“The waving of Hezbollah and Hamas flags has become routine here at every demonstration. The mayor not only fails to curb these phenomena, but fuels the fire and violence with false videos and statements, such as the one he spread about the ‘Nakba.’ Do not let fake smiles mislead you,” Akunis said.
Akunis met with Jewish community leaders, rabbis from across the denominational spectrum and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, who is known for his support of Israel.
The consul general made the remarks several days after a large anti-Israel demonstration. On Friday, thousands of protesters in the city marked “Nakba Day.” Mamdani shared a message on the city’s official account honoring “Nakba survivors,” drawing strong criticism from the Jewish community.
The New York mayor also posted on his official X account to mark Nakba Day, including a video testimony by city resident Inea Bushnaq, who was presented as a “Nakba survivor.” Mamdani wrote that the day annually commemorates the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949, during and after the establishment of the State of Israel.
In the video, which has already been viewed more than 2 million times, Bushnaq says she fled her home at age 9 because “the Zionists came to Jerusalem.” The video also claims that the displacement of Palestinians continues to this day.
Jewish leaders in the city attacked Mamdani and accused him of distorting history. Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said Mamdani is “dangerous, evil and stirring the pot of hatred.”
First published: 14:06, 05.19.26