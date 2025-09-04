Belgium doctor suspended for writing 'Jewish/Israeli' on child’s allergy form, sparking antisemitism investigation

A Belgian hospital has suspended a doctor after a six-year-old Jewish girl’s medical record listed “Jewish/Israeli” under the allergy section, a case Jewish leaders say underscores a climate of fear and growing anti-Semitism in the country.

In an interview with Ralph Pais, vice president of the Antwerp-based Jewish Information and Documentation Center (JID), condemned the notation as “pure antisemitism,” adding: “In Belgium, that is a crime, not an opinion. Doctors who commit crimes should not be practicing medicine.”

The girl, who was treated after a fall in the coastal city of Knokke, received a report that shocked her family and the Jewish community. JID quickly contacted the hospital, which initially claimed the doctor named in the report had not authored the note, suggesting another doctor who trained abroad may have added it for medical reasons.

Investigation and online evidence

Pais said his team reviewed the named doctor’s social media accounts and found a pattern of virulent antisemitic content, including caricatures of Jews and disturbing imagery dating back nearly two years. Screenshots of the posts were sent to hospital administrators, leading to the doctor’s suspension.

“This is not simply someone expressing a political opinion. It is antisemitism, plain and simple,” Pais said. The hospital has launched a formal investigation, while Belgium’s medical association is reviewing the case.

Rising antisemitism in Belgium

Pais said the incident reflects a worsening climate for Belgium’s Jewish community, which numbers roughly 30,000 people to 40,000 people.

“We deal with incidents every single day,” he said. “People remove mezuzot from their doors, men hide their kippahs, and parents fear sending children out looking visibly Jewish. Things are not improving.”

Pais emphasized that, despite growing fear in Belgium, solidarity with Israel remains strong. “We are one family,” he said. “Our prayers are with the hostages and everyone in Israel.”

Calls for accountability

The suspension of the doctor is indefinite, but Pais warned it does not guarantee he will not return to practice. “We are confident the medical board will take this seriously,” he said. “This is unacceptable in any medical setting.”