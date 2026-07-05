Two arrested after fake gun pointed at worshippers outside Sydney Chabad center

Sydney police were called to a Chabad center on Saturday afternoon after men sitting in a car were seen pointing what appeared to be a gun at worshippers and threatening them.

Australian media reported the incident occurred not far from the site of a deadly Hanukkah attack at Bondi Beach, where 15 Jews were killed by two Muslim terrorists .

Gallery One of the suspects arrested by police ( Photo: from newsverse24 )

Police arrived quickly and said the weapon was an imitation firearm. Two men, ages 22 and 25, were arrested. Police continued taking statements from people who were outside the synagogue at the time.

Australian media reported that charges were expected soon.

The incident alarmed Sydney’s Jewish community, which has experienced repeated antisemitic incidents in recent years, including the Hanukkah attack.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or security footage to come forward.

( Photo: Reuters )

The Australian Jewish News reported that Rabbi Yanki Berger of the local community sent an email after Shabbat saying the imitation gun had been pointed at members of the Community Security Group, the Jewish community’s security organization.

“Police have informed us that the two suspects, French nationals, have been charged with several offenses,” Berger wrote, according to the report. “The weapon was found to be fake — a squirt gun. The police investigation is ongoing.”

Berger sought to reassure the community, saying CSG security staff and New South Wales police responded “quickly and professionally.”