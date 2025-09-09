Antisemitic terror in London: Synagogues and Jewish school vandalized

Shomrim volunteers collected security camera footage from multiple locations and shared it with the Metropolitan Police, assisting those affected. In meetings with senior investigators, the volunteers emphasized the urgency of the response.

Shomrim volunteers collected security camera footage from multiple locations and shared it with the Metropolitan Police, assisting those affected. In meetings with senior investigators, the volunteers emphasized the urgency of the response.

Shomrim volunteers collected security camera footage from multiple locations and shared it with the Metropolitan Police, assisting those affected. In meetings with senior investigators, the volunteers emphasized the urgency of the response.

act against our places of worship and community members,” said a Shomrim spokesperson. “It is completely disgusting, and those responsible must be caught and held accountable. No one should face this hatred while attending services or at home. We will continue working closely with the police to support victims and ensure the perpetrators are identified.”

act against our places of worship and community members,” said a Shomrim spokesperson. “It is completely disgusting, and those responsible must be caught and held accountable. No one should face this hatred while attending services or at home. We will continue working closely with the police to support victims and ensure the perpetrators are identified.”