Antisemitic terror in London: Synagogues and Jewish school vandalized

In a disturbing wave of antisemitic vandalism, three synagogues and a private home in Golders Green, northwest London, were defaced in recent weeks, according to the Jewish community organization Shomrim. The attacks occurred on Aug. 31, Sept. 3, and Sept. 7, with reports indicating human waste smeared on synagogue walls, entrances, and a private residence.
Shomrim volunteers collected security camera footage from multiple locations and shared it with the Metropolitan Police, assisting those affected. In meetings with senior investigators, the volunteers emphasized the urgency of the response.
“This is a deliberate and shameful antisemitic act against our places of worship and community members,” said a Shomrim spokesperson. “It is completely disgusting, and those responsible must be caught and held accountable. No one should face this hatred while attending services or at home. We will continue working closely with the police to support victims and ensure the perpetrators are identified.”
Detective Inspector Tony Bliss, leading the investigation, condemned the attacks. “This is a repulsive and shocking act, and we call on the public to help us locate those responsible as quickly as possible,” he said. “We are acutely aware of the distress this causes for those using the synagogues. Such behavior will not be tolerated. We are actively working with the local community and key partners to provide security and support. Detectives are moving swiftly to identify suspects.”
Meanwhile, an additional antisemitic incident was reported at a Jewish school in the same area last Monday. Shomrim indicated the same suspect is linked to all four incidents. “We are working closely with the school and the Metropolitan Police. The school has implemented all relevant safety measures to ensure no threat to the children, and Shomrim continues to provide security and support,” the organization said.
“This is the fourth antisemitic act by this individual. It is shocking that our synagogues, homes, and now our school have been targeted in similar ways. We are working tirelessly with police to ensure this person is apprehended and are supporting all affected,” a spokesperson added.
The incidents underscore ongoing concerns over antisemitic attacks in London, highlighting the importance of community vigilance and law enforcement cooperation.