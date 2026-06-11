Rare Rashbam manuscript found in Moscow State Library after decades lost

A rare manuscript of a commentary on the Torah by Rabbi Samuel ben Meir, known as the Rashbam, one of the great medieval biblical commentators and grandson of Rashi, has been discovered after decades in which it was believed lost. The manuscript was located in the Russian State Library in Moscow, where it had been stored for years without being properly identified.
The discovery was made by researcher Yisrael Dubitsky during his work on the Gintsburg Collection held at the Russian State Library. According to him, it is a rare manuscript of Rashbam’s Torah commentary known to scholars as “Manuscript No. 103” from the Jewish Theological Seminary in Breslau, was used as the primary basis for the first printed edition of Rashbam’s commentary in 1881.
According to researchers, the manuscript served as a central source for the first printed edition of Rashbam’s commentary, published in 1881. Its whereabouts were later unknown and for decades it was considered completely lost.
It now appears that after World War II the manuscript reached the territory of the Soviet Union, where it was absorbed into the archives of the state library. For years it was mistakenly cataloged as a commentary by Rashi, partly because it lacks a title page and begins in the middle of the Book of Genesis.
Rashbam, who lived in France in the 11th and 12th centuries, is considered one of the giants of medieval biblical interpretation. He was the grandson and student of Rashi but was known for his distinctive approach focused on the plain meaning of the text, using Hebrew grammar and syntax and at times disagreeing with his grandfather’s interpretations.
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar said the discovery is highly significant for the study of medieval biblical interpretation. “From Above, we are given a special light to encourage us and give us strength to continue working and spreading Torah everywhere and to every Jew,” he said.
Rabbi Boruch Gorin, chairman of the Jewish Museum in Moscow and head of the L’Chaim publishing house, described the discovery as a dramatic revelation for the entire Jewish people.
“We are following this with anticipation and curiosity, waiting to examine the findings closely,” Rabbi Gorin said. “Every letter from the words of our great Rishonim that comes to light is a reason for excitement, and we await the full details from the researcher in order to understand the magnitude of the treasure that has come into our hands.”