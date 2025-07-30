Australian police arrest suspect in Melbourne synagogue arson attack

Australian police announced on Wednesday night the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of involvement in the December 2024 arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne , where worshippers fled a heavily damaged, burning building.

The suspect, from the Melbourne suburb of Werribee, was detained after an investigation by the state of Victoria’s counter-terrorism unit. Police said the man will be questioned on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and vehicle theft.

Arson carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison in Australia, while reckless endangerment and vehicle theft each carry up to 10 years. Authorities identified him as one of three individuals who broke into the synagogue and set it ablaze, adding that further arrests are expected soon.

During the search for suspects, a police officer was severely injured by a dog bite and the dog was shot and taken for veterinary care. The officer was hospitalized for treatment.

Senior officer Krissy Barrett described the synagogue arson attack as ideologically motivated, emphasizing its severity. She expressed gratitude to the Jewish community for their cooperation, noting that security forces have worked tirelessly since December to bring those responsible to justice. Police urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The attack took place at on December 5, 2024, at 4:30 a.m. when residents awoke to sirens and found the synagogue engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported three masked individuals smashing a window, pouring gasoline, igniting the fire and fleeing.

Two worshippers present for morning study noticed the blaze and alerted emergency services, preventing casualties. The fire destroyed one section of the building, with heavy smoke filling the rest. Seventeen fire trucks and 60 firefighters battled the blaze and two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Yumi Friedman, a worshipper present during the attack, told media he heard a loud crash followed by "glass flying". He described the incident as shocking, highlighting the unexpected rise of antisemitism in Australia .