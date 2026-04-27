New York Belz Hasid abducted, brutally murdered in Colombia

Nachum Yisrael Eber, a 51-year-old Belz Hasid from the Borough Park neighborhood of New York, was murdered during a trip to Colombia after being abducted by a local criminal gang.
According to initial reports from Colombian authorities, Eber was kidnapped in an attempted robbery and was later killed by his assailants, who fled the scene. His body was found in a remote area bearing signs of severe violence, days after contact with him was lost and he was reported missing. Family members, concerned for his safety, appealed to community activists and authorities for assistance in locating him. Following intensive searches conducted in cooperation with local officials, his body was located.
Eber is survived by an extended family, including 16 siblings, who are part of the Belz Hasidic community in the United States, Canada and Israel.
At the same time, leaders of the Jewish community in Colombia, along with international aid organizations and community activists from the United States, are working to ensure proper respect for the deceased and to arrange for his burial as soon as possible.
Colombian authorities have opened a murder investigation, while community representatives are applying diplomatic pressure to expedite the transfer of his body for burial in Israel.