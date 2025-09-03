Being the bridge between Torah and military service is a privilege, says Haredi IDF soldier

Even amid rising reserve mobilizations and the ongoing strain on IDF's forces , Haredi soldiers who have joined the military are highlighting the potential for connection between religious life and military service.

“ I wanted to be part of the system that protects the Jewish people,” said Capt. Y., platoon leader of the training unit in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion . “I believe that if we speak to the Haredi community the right way, they will understand the importance and enlist.”

( Photo: Ido Erez )

Many soldiers reported to bases on Tuesday for their fourth or fifth reserve call-up, as Israel prepares for Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. Regular soldiers are exhausted from hundreds of days of combat, and the enlistment of Haredi soldiers remains critical.

But Haredi recruitment is more than just a manpower solution. It is a bridge between worlds, principles, and aspirations. While some Haredi rabbis still hope for an official army directive to formalize accommodations for religious soldiers, those who have already served describe a unique experience balancing faith and military duty.

Capt. S., commander of the “Haredi Paratroopers” training platoon, spoke of preparing new Haredi recruits. “I turn them into soldiers who will follow me into battle,” he said. “I put them in high-risk situations and give them the best assignments. For me, this is more than training; it’s about connecting soldiers to their values while preparing them for challenging military missions. Our Haredi platoon has fought across all sectors—on Oct. 7 in Gaza, in Lebanon, Syria, and now in the West Bank. I feel a real sense of mission in training this platoon at this time.”

Capt. S.: I turn them into soldiers who will follow me into battle, guiding them to dangerous areas and giving them the best missions possible. It's a true sense of mission.

Capt. Shlomo Cohen, platoon leader of the “Chetz” unit in the Paratroopers Training Base, who studied at a Chabad yeshiva, exemplifies the blend of Torah and army service. He enlisted in August 2020, completed basic and advanced training, served as a squad leader, attended officer training, and returned as a platoon commander during combat. His experience underscores the significant roles Haredi soldiers play both on the battlefield and in leadership positions.

Torah lessons at the outpost

Capt. Y., from a Litvak Haredi family in Romema, Jerusalem, views enlistment as part of a personal and educational mission. “I grew up in a Haredi home, and my decision to enlist was driven by the desire to be part of the system defending the Jewish people,” he said. “The army is not just a duty; it’s a chance to show that different segments of society can unite under shared values. It’s an honor to be an example of combining Torah and military service.”

The integration of Torah and military training is evident in everyday activities. In Netzah Yehuda, soldiers not only fight but also hold Torah lessons at outposts. “It’s part of the meaning of service here,” Capt. Y. said. “We don’t give up our values; we make them part of the national mission.”

Strength, not challenge

In Givati’s Tomer Platoon, Capt. E. emphasized the IDF’s tailored approach to Haredi soldiers. “We are preparing for another wave of Haredi enlistments. Dates are adjusted, the brigade rabbi is involved, and commanders undergo special training,” he said. “This is not a challenge—it’s a strength. It connects the worlds of Torah and army service. Haredi soldiers don’t just integrate; they transmit Torah values on the battlefield. Their service strengthens the IDF and exemplifies dedication and determination from the Haredi community.”

Capt. E.: We are preparing for the enlistment of another cohort of Haredi soldiers. The brigade rabbi is involved, and the commanders undergo specialized training. There is great strength in this

Recent enlistment days symbolize the growing integration between Torah study and army service. “New recruits realize they are breaking ground. When you enlist, you’re not just a soldier—you’re a role model showing that Haredi soldiers can combine faith and military duty,” Capt. E. said.

Yoel Elnatan, a graduate of Haredi yeshivas who initially joined the Haredi track in the Israeli Air Force before transferring to the Hasmonean Brigade, shared his journey. “After October 7, I realized I needed to enlist. I sought a role within a Haredi framework where I could contribute and use my photography skills. That’s how I met Ali from the Haredi administration, who convinced me to become a video photographer documenting Haredi units in the IDF. I met Yechiel Weiss, a Gur Hasid, at the recruitment center. He encouraged me to continue in the Air Force. I agreed because I genuinely wanted to contribute—it was one of the best decisions of my life.”

Yoel Elnatan