After beating cancer, Karina and her family were abducted to Gaza

The list of Israelis kidnapped into Gaza following Hamas’ attack on Israel continues to grow, and likely includes 51-year-old Karina Engel-Bart, her partner Ronen Engel, 55, and their two daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 11. The family was abducted after Karina’s hard-won battle against cancer.
All four family members were taken from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. "Karina recovered from cancer after two difficult years," her sister Paula Parishta said. "Her hair was beginning to grow back, and she had a sense of optimism. My sister’s a strong woman, and her children are everything to her. She’s a true lioness, and I know she’s still strong today."
The sister, who lives in a small town about half an hour's drive from Kibbutz Nir Oz, added that when the rocket sirens began in southern Israel, they were communicating within the family’s WhatsApp group.
"When more and more reports began coming in, I called her, and she answered and said, 'Paula, they’re here,' and then the call was cut off. I haven’t heard from her since. I continued to send her messages until the afternoon, I told her to give me a sign she was alright, and I begged her to write they are okay."
After the attack, the family’s phones were traced and located in Gaza. "We were told that there were no signs of violence in the house; it's not burnt, and even their dog was found alive," Paula said. Karina also holds Argentine citizenship, and the family is trying to get assistance from the Argentine Embassy in Israel and through the media in the South American country.
"It's important to us for everyone to know they were taken, and that we're waiting for their return," Paula said. "This past week has been a long nightmare, and we've been to four funerals for the children of the kibbutz. The only hope I have today is seeing my family return.”