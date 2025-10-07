Through the lens: the photographer who captured the October 7 invasion, and barely escaped

The man behind the lens

“I’m 56, and I’ve lived in Netiv HaAsara for 25 years,” says Ronen Avisror. “I’m married with three children. In the past five years, I’ve had two strokes, so I take daily walks on the beach and photograph the sunrise and sunset as part of my rehabilitation. Photography helps me cope.”

Ronen Avisror

The morning everything changed

“On October 7, at around 6:20 a.m., I drove as usual toward Zikim Beach, but the gate of the moshav wouldn’t open. In hindsight, that’s what saved my life. I sat in my car, eager to capture the sunrise, when suddenly a massive and unusual barrage began — a rain of mortars and rockets. After 25 years in the Gaza border area, you develop a sense for these things. I immediately knew something was terribly wrong.”

Rocket interception over Netiv HaAsara: 'Like a hunting dog, I sensed something wasn't normal'

The first footage

“I got out of the car and entered the nearby shelter with my camera. I called the community security chief, who’s also my neighbor. While I waited for the fire to stop, I decided to film the launches. Then I heard a drone overhead, or so I thought. I raised my camera and filmed instinctively, not realizing what I was capturing. It wasn’t a drone, it was two motorized paragliders coming straight toward us. At first I thought they were civilians caught in the crossfire, but then they turned toward the moshav and disappeared. Moments later came the automatic gunfire. That’s when I understood.”

Under fire

“I called the security chief again and shouted, ‘Terrorists are descending on the moshav from above!’ He told me to stay away and said he was mobilizing the emergency squad. I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t go back, and I couldn’t stay where I was. My wife and kids were at home. I thought, ‘I can’t just run away.’ Still, I told myself to first find a safe spot and get out of the line of fire.

“About 30 meters away was a dirt path leading to the cemetery. I sped down it like a cartoon character dodging bombs. Eventually, I reached a large greenhouse complex and hid in the first shelter I saw. I told myself, ‘You’re out of range now. Breathe.’”

Alone with the camera

Paragliders over Netiv HaAsara

'Suddenly there was automatic gunfire — a burst of insane fire. That's when I understood what was happening'

“I tried to calm down by taking pictures, to distract my mind. Then my legs gave out. I couldn’t control them. For the first time in my life, they shook uncontrollably. I practiced deep breathing and guided imagery to keep from collapsing and somehow it worked. I stayed there alone for about two hours, with the sound of gunfire and explosions in the background. Then I heard footsteps outside the shelter. I hid in a corner until I heard someone call, ‘Ronen? Ronen?’ It was Yariv Volk, the manager of the chrysanthemum farm. Seeing him felt like seeing an angel.”

“We were completely alone”

“We hid together in the greenhouse offices’ reinforced room, trying to understand what was happening through the moshav’s WhatsApp group. We both called everyone we could think of for help. I phoned my nephew, an Apache helicopter pilot, and friends with military ties. But they were just as helpless. They asked, ‘Aren’t there soldiers? The army?’ And we answered, ‘No, there’s no army. We’re on our own.’

“Meanwhile, messages poured in from neighbors begging for rescue: ‘They’re in our yard, please help us.’ Hours passed like that — four, maybe six — and all we could do was pray that someone would finally come.”

Waiting for the blue check marks

“By then I wasn’t afraid anymore, just frustrated. My wife was hiding in the safe room with our oldest and youngest children. Our middle daughter was in Ashkelon with my mother. We communicated through WhatsApp because she was afraid to speak out loud. I was living for those two blue check marks — the sign that she’d read my messages. Through them, I followed the horror in real time, realizing the terrorists were moving from yard to yard, just meters from our home. I couldn’t help her. I called for aid, but none came.”

Fire and lies

“Mortars kept falling and the greenhouses around us caught fire. Yariv wanted to run out and put out the flames, but I stopped him. We started piecing together, through the chats, who was still alive and who wasn’t. Neither of us said it out loud, but we both knew some of our close friends were gone. I even lied to my wife, more than I ever had before. When she asked about neighbors who weren’t responding, I told her their phones had died. I knew they were dead. But I wanted to keep her calm — and, if I’m honest, I wanted to keep lying to myself. I told myself maybe they weren’t really dead, maybe it was all a mistake.”

'When we reached the center of the moshav, I placed the camera on the car window and shot automatically, without aiming.'

Salvation from above

“Amid the chaos, I suddenly recognized the sound of an Apache Vulcan cannon. The terrorists’ gunfire began to fade. I told Yariv, ‘That’s salvation — the Apaches are here.’ Then came single, precise shots — the sound of counterterror units. That’s when I knew our forces had arrived. Slowly, the despair lifted. Then the head of the regional council, Itamar Revivo, showed up with a member of the emergency squad. Seeing them, even though Revivo doesn’t live in our community, made me realize how bad things had been. Together, we made our way to the center of the moshav.”

'On my way home, I saw the same paragliders I had filmed that morning.'

Walking through devastation

“When we reached the center, I set my camera on the car window and kept shooting automatically. It was twilight, the sky red on one side, black with smoke on the other. I walked toward my house until soldiers stopped me. I told them I was going to rescue my family, but they said I couldn’t go alone. They surrounded me with armored vehicles and drove with me. As we neared my home, I saw the paragliders I’d filmed that morning lying on the ground. When I tried to turn toward my street, the officer said, ‘You can’t. Your neighbors are lying there, dead.’ I insisted, but he told me to keep my eyes left.”

Escape and survival

“I stormed into the house and shouted to my wife, ‘Pack quickly, we’re leaving now.’ We didn’t even hug — just relief. I was in survival mode. Within minutes, we threw clothes into bags, grabbed our dog and our neighbors’ dog, and soldiers evacuated us. Later I learned the emergency squad had stopped the terrorists just 20 meters from our house. Six of my friends died fighting them.”

The tattoo the Avisror family got after October 7th

Breathing again

“A week later, my wife and I went for a walk on the beach at Ma’agan Michael, where we’re staying now. We met a couple from Kibbutz Be’eri. The woman recognized me from my morning runs at Zikim. She spoke about yoga and breathing, and then her partner showed us his tattoo — the word ‘Breathe.’ My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘That’s it.’ Breathing means living, regaining control. We told our kids, ‘We have an idea for a tattoo.’