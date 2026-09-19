LeBron James and the $167 billion bet: How gambling took over American sports

It was very early on a Saturday morning, when most Americans were still enjoying the quiet start of the weekend, that LeBron James slipped a small promotional teaser onto social media.

One of the greatest and most famous athletes in history is also a sprawling business empire, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. If there is one thing LeBron generally does not do, it is announce a new venture in a whisper.

Gallery America bet $167 billion on sports last year. Now even its biggest stars are cashing in

This time felt different.

Only three years ago, James was criticizing the explosion of sports betting around the NBA. Now he was teasing a partnership with Polymarket, a prediction-market platform valued at about $20 billion and backed by investors including Donald Trump Jr.

The exact financial structure of James’ arrangement with Polymarket remains unclear. It has not been disclosed whether he is investing in the company or serving only as a public face for it.

Either way, the symbolism is hard to miss.

Prediction markets describe themselves in carefully chosen language. On Polymarket, users do not technically “bet.” They “predict.” They can wager, or predict, virtually anything, from celebrity fashion choices to the outcome of wars and geopolitical crises.

The distinction is important for regulators and tax authorities. It also sounds considerably more respectable than “gambling.”

But to many sports fans, the difference is increasingly academic.

James’ move comes only months after another NBA superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, became a shareholder and brand ambassador for Kalshi, another giant prediction-market platform.

Days before that partnership was announced, a Kalshi market involving roughly $23 million had been built around whether Antetokounmpo would be traded from the Milwaukee Bucks.

That did not prevent him from becoming a partner in a platform where customers could speculate on his professional future, even though few people on Earth would possess better information about that future than Antetokounmpo himself.

NBA rules permit players to own limited stakes in gambling businesses, and both stars are subject to strict prohibitions on betting on NBA-related events themselves.

Legally, that may settle the question.

Ethically, it does not.

When two of basketball’s biggest stars, global role models followed by millions of children, become commercially linked to businesses whose profits depend on people putting money on uncertain outcomes, the conflict is difficult to ignore.

And it is only the clearest symbol of a much bigger transformation.

From sports’ greatest taboo to a $167 billion machine

Americans legally wagered $166.94 billion on sports in 2025, an all-time record. More than 95% of that betting was conducted online.

Sportsbooks generated nearly $17 billion in revenue from those wagers.

The scale is staggering. Americans now put vastly more money into sports bets than they spend at movie theaters, on recorded music, books and museum admissions combined.

For generations, gambling was treated by professional sports leagues as an existential threat.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell once answered a question about the greatest threat to the integrity of the game with one word: gambling.

The reason was obvious. Sports depends on trust.

Fans must believe the players are trying to win, the referees are trying to officiate fairly and the result has not been manipulated by someone with money riding on it.

For decades, leagues treated anything that threatened that assumption with zero tolerance. Careers were destroyed over gambling scandals. Players, coaches and officials understood there were lines that simply could not be crossed.

Then the Supreme Court opened the door to widespread legalized sports betting in 2018.

Less than a decade later, the relationship has been transformed.

Since legalization began spreading across the country, Americans have wagered more than half a trillion dollars on sports.

For the leagues, gambling went from contaminant to revenue stream.

For fans, the sportsbook moved from Las Vegas into the smartphone.

And for a generation of young Americans, the line between investing and betting is becoming increasingly difficult to see.

A recent Betterment survey found that 52% of Gen Z investors had redirected money originally intended for investments into sports betting during the previous year. More than a quarter said they considered sports betting part of their long-term financial strategy.

Research on household finances has found the consequences extend beyond the money directly lost on wagers. As online sports betting expands, investment deposits decline, while financially vulnerable households show increased credit-card debt, reduced available credit and more frequent overdrafts.

In other words, this is not simply entertainment spending.

For some households, betting is beginning to compete directly with saving for the future.

And it starts young.

Research by Common Sense Media found that more than one-third of American boys between 11 and 17 had participated in some form of gambling during the previous year. Among 11-year-olds, the figure was already close to one-third.

The legal loophole of the prediction market

Traditional sportsbooks are not particularly happy about the rise of prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

The reason is not moral outrage. It is competition.

Prediction markets occupy a regulatory space very different from conventional sportsbooks.

Kalshi and Polymarket operate through the federal commodities-regulation system. Legally, customers are purchasing event contracts, a form of financial derivative, rather than placing a traditional sports wager.

Betting on everything: How prediction markets are blurring the line between sports and gambling ( Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock )

That distinction can allow prediction markets to operate in places where ordinary sports betting remains prohibited and to avoid parts of the state regulatory and tax structure governing sportsbooks.

Traditional betting companies pay state and federal taxes. Prediction-market operators argue that their products fall primarily under federal commodities regulation.

States increasingly disagree.

Several have gone to court arguing, in essence, that if a product looks like sports betting, functions like sports betting and makes money from people predicting sports outcomes, calling it a financial contract does not fundamentally change what it is.

The legal fight is now becoming one of the most important regulatory battles surrounding the industry.

But while courts decide whether these platforms are financial exchanges or sportsbooks in different clothing, their products are becoming embedded in American sports culture.

That culture is already producing consequences for the athletes themselves.

When losing bettors turn on players

Professional and college athletes increasingly receive abuse from bettors furious about losing money.

A missed free throw is no longer merely a missed free throw. It may destroy someone’s parlay.

A player who scores 19 points instead of 20 may not only disappoint fans. He may cost strangers hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Those strangers can find him instantly on social media.

Some bettors have gone further, tracking down athletes’ accounts on payment apps such as Venmo and sending requests demanding reimbursement for lost wagers.

College athletes are especially exposed.

NCAA research has found high levels of betting-related harassment among Division I basketball players, including threatening or abusive messages from people who had wagered on their games.

Female athletes face an additional layer of abuse. NCAA monitoring has found women’s basketball players receive threats at several times the rate of their male counterparts, while female tennis players have also been among the most heavily targeted.

The phenomenon has grown serious enough that major professional leagues and players’ unions are now pressing gambling regulators to impose permanent betting bans on people who threaten or harass athletes.

This is the strange endpoint of the sports-gambling revolution.

Leagues that once considered betting an existential danger now conduct business in an environment saturated with gambling advertisements, sportsbook sponsorships, odds graphics and prop bets.

Fans cannot escape it while watching a game on television.

They cannot escape it inside the stadium.

And increasingly, the athletes themselves cannot escape the people who lost money betting on them.

The gambling trap

Perhaps the clearest account of how quickly the system can take hold came not from a compulsive gambler, but from a journalist who had never considered himself a gambler at all.

The Atlantic gave staff writer McKay Coppins a $10,000 bankroll and asked him to spend an NFL season inside the world of online sports betting.

Coppins belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which prohibits gambling. He sought permission from his bishop, explaining that the money belonged to his employer and that the experiment was being conducted for journalism.

His bishop reluctantly agreed.

He also warned him to be careful.

Coppins soon discovered how necessary that warning was.

His reporting showed how effectively betting apps are engineered to encourage repeated play, and how easily a $10 wager can become $100, then $500.

Live betting is particularly powerful.

Users can bet continuously as games unfold, transforming every drive, possession, touchdown and basket into another opportunity to put money at risk.

The sportsbook also possesses advantages the casual bettor does not.

Its data can arrive before the delayed television feed seen by the customer. Its algorithms adjust odds almost instantly. The user may feel as though he is reacting to the game in real time while the system pricing his wager is already ahead of him.

The economic structure is also stacked against recreational bettors.

As Coppins explained during his reporting, the effective sportsbook margin means a bettor has to win roughly 55% of wagers merely to break even after the house advantage and taxes.

“If you win one penny, you’re in the top 2% of bettors,” he was told.

On his first night, Coppins won $20.

He felt the adrenaline immediately.

At first, the wagers were relatively small. Then they grew.

The apps knew how to bring him back. Stop betting for a few days and an offer might appear: free credit, a promotional bonus, or a promise that if the next bet loses, some of the money will be returned in the form of another wager.

This is what makes the modern sportsbook different from the casino of previous generations.

The casino used to be somewhere you went.

Now it follows you everywhere.

Coppins began hiding in the bathroom to place bets so his children would not see. He stayed awake late watching games, slept through mornings with his family and began fighting with his wife.

“I knew it was really bad, but I didn’t want to stop,” he later recalled.

Even if his editors had told him the article was canceled, he said, he would have kept betting.

By the end of the experiment, almost all of the $10,000 was gone.

What happens when the game itself becomes a casino?

America is living through a period in which the distinction between reality and simulation is becoming increasingly unstable.

Artificial intelligence can manufacture images and videos that never happened. Algorithms decide what millions of people see. Prediction markets assign tradable prices to elections, wars, celebrity behavior and sporting events.

But sports has always offered something stubbornly concrete.

A team wins or loses.

A shot goes in or it does not.

The scoreboard is not an opinion.

That certainty helped sports build enormous reservoirs of public trust over generations.

Now nearly every component of a game can be transformed into a financial instrument.

How many points will one player score? How many passes will another catch? Who will be traded? What will happen on the next drive?

The game remains real, but around it has grown a casino that never closes.

That is why the partnerships involving James and Antetokounmpo matter beyond the details of their contracts.

They show how completely the old taboo has disappeared.

The question is no longer whether gambling will be allowed near American sports.

It is already inside the leagues, the broadcasts, the phones, the sponsorships and the business portfolios of the athletes themselves.

The harder question is what happens to sports when every moment can be monetized as a wager, when young fans learn to treat gambling as investing, and when losing a bet means blaming the athlete who failed to deliver the number on the screen.

For decades, American sports worried that gambling might corrupt the game.