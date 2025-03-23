Families of fallen soldiers call for unity amid deep political divisions

As tensions mounted last week due to various protests and political rhetoric stemming from all sides of the political spectrum, a diverse yet united group gathered in a home in Jerusalem for a different kind of call: to calm the flames, promote unity among the people of Israel, and avoid returning to the divisive discourse that existed even before October 7.

3 View gallery Moshe Shapira, Daniel Steinberg, Hila Shaish, Ezra Yoel and Zvi Stern ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The meeting last Wednesday took place at the home of the family of Staff Sergeant Aner Shapira, a Nahal Brigade commando who fell on October 7. Participants included Aner's father, Moshe Shapira, Daniel Steinberg, the father of Nahal Brigade Commander Col. Yonatan (Yoni) Steinberg, who also fell on the same day, and three reservists who have been on extended service since the war began.

After hearing stories of the fallen soldiers' bravery during the massacre, the group sought to deliver a united message. Moshe read aloud a poem written by his son Aner, who was a musician and creator. The poem’s words resonate deeply in the current reality: "There are wars that one has no choice but to fight, battles that cannot be won, and hatred that finds fertile ground to grow. But there is also a time to awaken and to love."

On the morning of October 7, Aner fought against terrorists and shielded around 30 people taking cover in a small shelter near the Nova music festival in Re’im. He tried to calm those around him, pushed away grenades thrown at the shelter one by one, until the terrorists fired an RPG that took his life.

Demonstrations near the Prime Minister's residence

"Aner truly believed it was a duty to fight against hatred and division among our people," said Moshe. "He gave his life in that shelter to protect people he didn’t even know, but it was clear to him that this was his mission. This task is still alive and urgent. Yes, there are disagreements, but we must overcome them. After October 7, it should be crystal clear who our real enemy is."

"Last year, we released one of Aner’s songs, 'Today I Fight Against Brotherly Hatred,' which addressed the rift between religious and secular people, between the right and left, and more. Next week, we’re launching Aner’s full album, named after another song, 'Searching for Love,' which also speaks about finding unity among the people," Moshe added. "Last year, we focused on combating hatred. Now, we are adding love to the message. Aner, in his life and in his death, sanctified both values."

Col. Yonatan Steinberg lived in Kibbutz Shomriya, where he and his wife raised their six children. On the morning of October 7, after receiving the first reports of attacks in the south, he quickly left his home to join his soldiers and lead the battles.

When he arrived at the Magen Junction in his car, he encountered a Hamas terrorist cell and fought them single-handedly. His father, Daniel, is now working on unity initiatives and creating a forum to bring together families impacted by the war, in hopes of reinforcing what unites them.

"We all share one country, the same country Yoni gave his life for," said Daniel. "We may not be uniform, but we are united. We must listen to one another and stand together in our love for this precious land. We demand an end to divisive rhetoric and expressions of hatred. Let us become ambassadors of unity and light.

"Recently, we also established a special forum, and I call on the public to join it. The forum, called 'Connecting Together,' includes men and women from all sectors," Daniel added. "Left-wing and right-wing individuals, bereaved families, families of hostages, survivors of the Nova attack, mothers of soldiers, religious and secular people — it’s time for a wake-up call."

3 View gallery Staff Sergeant Aner Shapira

Captain (res.) Hila Shaish, a spokesperson in the Gaza Division and a member of the leadership of the Fourth Quarter, a social movement aimed at fostering dialogue and partnership among all segments of Israeli society, shared her experiences during the meeting. She recounted passing by Yoni Steinberg’s vehicle on that difficult day.

"When we’re on the frontlines, the only thing that matters to us is knowing that the home front is united. When the home front falls apart, we weaken on the battlefield," she said.

Hila also described her experiences from the past week: "When I woke up at seven in the morning and got a message from my commander saying we were back in combat, he added, 'Put on your uniform, find a ride, and be ready to move out when I tell you.' For me, it was clear — of course, I’ll be there. I sent messages to my family and friends saying they’d have to manage without me.

"But then, I started receiving surprising responses: 'Is there really any indication Hamas is planning something? Maybe Bibi is just trying to distract from other issues? Does Hamas even have the capability?' Let me tell you, I know firsthand that they do, and I wouldn’t recommend testing Hamas’ abilities. We learned that lesson on October 7, and the result wasn’t good," she shared.

Reserve Sergeant First Class Zvi Stern, a tank driver in the 179th Brigade and a graduate of a yeshiva, is also active in the Fourth Quarter movement. "When the draft notice is at my door, after 250 days of reserve duty, and I see and hear the polarization in the streets, all I can think is: Friends, we’ve lost our way," he said. "We face external threats that endanger the very existence of the State of Israel. I need you to be united. That’s why I do what I do in civilian life."

He continued, "I see my work with the Fourth Quarter movement as a direct continuation of my long reserve service. There, we — diverse Israelis — work to create broad agreements on contentious issues within Israeli society, even when it sometimes seems impossible. We have no other choice."

3 View gallery Col. Yonathan Steinberg ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Ezra Yoel, also a reservist in the Commando Brigade and active in the Fourth Quarter, added, "The most powerful lesson from October 7 is that we have immense strength when we’re united, even when we don’t agree on everything. When I go out to reserve duty and see all the infighting back home, I feel how directly it impacts the war effort — our leaders are busy putting out domestic fires instead of focusing on the real war."

He emphasized: "Just like in a combat unit, we must rely on one another regardless of our opinions—so too in the country. Either we fight and win together, or we lose together. The enemy doesn’t distinguish between left and right."