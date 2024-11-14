Eritrea pays to free its supporters from Israel's jails after riots

The government in Eritrea posted NIS 84,000 in bail to release its supporters from prison after they were involved in violent riots, vandalism and theft, according to a document obtained by Ynet on Thursday.

The violence erupted earlier this year when asylum-seekers who were opponents of the regime and its supporters clashed on the streets of Tel Aviv. More than nine people were killed and over 100 hurt in mass riots in August and September.

Then Tel Aviv police chief Peretz Amar said his force cannot single-handedly respond to the violence. His statement came after two people were brutally murdered. In a rare, accusatory speech, Amar blamed the government for failing to address the problem by deporting the instigators.

Violent clashes between Eritreans in South Tel Aviv

Eritrea is considered by some in the West as an oppressive and brutal regime, posing a genuine threat to the lives of its dissents. Consequently, although Eritreans in Israel are not officially recognized as refugees, they are not repatriated under a policy practiced in many countries, which aims to protect individuals from severe rights violations or life-threatening conditions in their homeland.

Instead of refugee status, they receive temporary permits allowing them to remain in Israel without permanent residency rights. However, in the case of clear regime supporters, it is unclear why Israel has not deported them, especially considering their violent attacks on asylum seekers who face genuine life threats.

The document was written by a judge last September after the Eritrean embassy's requested to be refunded for a bond posted for the release of a supporter of the regime. The Population and Immigration Authority refused having been surprised to learn who paid the bail. The judge ruled that the request should not be considered until the Eritrean is deported and asked why he was allowed to remains in Israel at all.

2 View gallery Eritrean asylum seekers protesting in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Nadav Avas )

He was arrested over his involvement in riots last September near the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv, during which he assaulted other foreigners with clubs and engaged in extensive vandalism. He and others were initially released because the investigation could not be completed and evidence could not be gathered to prove criminality.

"The Eritrean embassy should assist the detainee in returning to his country, as he was personally aided by them during his detention and was involved in violent events on the side of the regime supporters in Eritrea," the judge wrote, "It became clear during the hearing and discussion with him that there is actually no obstacle to his return to his country, and the reason for his stay in Israel was not clarified. After the detainee leaves Israel in accordance with the deportation order, the embassy may request a refund of the bond deposited to ensure his departure from Israel."

The document reveals that Eritrea has been posting bail for the release of violent citizens detained in Israel since 2018. This practice continued even after the unprecedented riots on September 2, 2023 , which injured at least 135 people and turned South Tel Aviv into a battleground.

As of December 31, 2023, there were 17,381 Eritreans in Israel, out of 23,081 asylum seekers. A trend of departure is evident, with 2,557 leaving in 2023, compared to 2,205 in 2022 and 1,340 in 2021.

It's unclear why Israeli authorities accepted bail money from Eritrea, allowing rioters to remain under the guise of seeking asylum, despite their support for the Eritrean regime. The Ministry of Justice is aware of these releases and is currently discussing the possibility of deporting Eritreans who commit criminal offenses and support the regime. This discussion involves representatives from the Population and Immigration Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli Police, and the Ministry of National Security, though no decision has been made yet.

2 View gallery Israeli police confront rioters ( Photo: AP /Ohad Zwigenberg )

The Justice Ministry said deportation is under the authority of the Population and Immigration Authority and that anyone in Israel committing offenses is subject to Israeli law, with no separate legal standards for foreigners.

The Immigration Ministry said that foreigners violating the law risk having their permits revoked and being deported, except in cases where criminal proceedings are ongoing. However, this excludes those who cannot be returned to their home country, where only criminal proceedings are applicable. Eritreans in Israel are protected under a non-deportation policy, which is reviewed periodically.

The National Security Ministry's position is to deport all infiltrators back to their countries. The ministry said it faced challenges in deporting infiltrators due to Supreme Court rulings limiting the state's ability to deport them. Despite this, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the Justice Ministry and the Attorney General for delaying deportations.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: