The children’s voice: The 9-year-old leading Israeli advocacy

While many adults struggle with the challenges of Israeli advocacy, unexpectedly a nine-year-old boy from Tel Aviv manages to deliver the message in the most authentic manner possible. Ben Carasso, a third generation to Holocaust survivors, has decided to take a mission upon himself: to be the voice of Israeli children during the war.
“I may be nine years old, however, I carry a hundred years of family history on my shoulders. Ever since my great-grandfather made aliya”, Ben says with a mature smile. “I am familiar with my family’s past, which is inseparable from Israel’s and the Jewish people’s history”.
Despite the national task, he has taken upon himself, Ben makes sure to emphasize being a child, like all children: “I go to school, train in floor and apparatus gymnastics, meet with friends and go to the Scouts”.
How do you combine childhood routine with a national mission? “This is what intrigues children around the world”, he explains. “I am a child, just like them, but the war changes my whole routine. In my videos, I share the reality –from friendship with a child who was evacuated from Kiryat Shemona to the pain I feel about my friend’s father who was kidnapped and murdered in Gaza”.
What would you like to be when you grow up? Perhaps an ambassador? “There are many possibilities, but I will certainly continue to do everything for the benefit of Israeli public diplomacy".
How do you find the current Israeli public diplomacy status? “It’s not simple. I see how our enemies attack us, even myself, through comments to the videos. There is a significant lack of knowledge and ignorance about us in the world. We have a lot of work ahead in spreading the truth, and the children’s voice must be heard”.
Boundless advocacy
Through English-language advocacy videos, Ben reaches audiences in many countries - from Canada to Australia to Brazil to Iran. One of his videos even reached half a million views, an impressive achievement that led to collaborations with senior Israeli advocacy leaders.
This week, Ben will go aboard on an advocacy trip to London, where he will talk to schoolchildren and students about life in Israel and give them tools to deal with antisemitism.
Yoseph Haddad, from the senior public speakers, emphasizes: “When a nine-year-old boy from Israel is heard, in the world, saying the truth, without filters, in such an original, intelligent and direct manner – it does the job. Ben can approach a diverse audience, especially children and youth from around the world, with whom he speaks at eye level”.
Eylon Levy, who was the “National Public Speaker” during the war, adds: “Ben is an ideal example of the civic outreach project. He proves that years of experience or academic degrees are not required to be an advocating ambassador for Israel - you just have to do it and be bonded with the right messages."