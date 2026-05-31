Aliyah made clearer: ynet Global launches new hub for olim

ynet Global is launching 'Global Aliyah', a new Aliyah hub designed to help olim - new immigrants to Israel - navigate the first steps of building a life in Israel with greater clarity, confidence and support.
The new hub brings together practical information, guidance and access to key services for immigrants before and after their arrival. It was created in partnership with Bank Leumi, Clalit Health Services and Nefesh B’Nefesh, three organizations closely connected to the needs of new immigrants in Israel.
The launch of 'Global Aliyah' comes at a critical moment for Jewish communities around the world. Since the October 7 Hamas attack and the wave of antisemitism that followed in many countries, growing numbers of Jews have begun looking more seriously at aliyah. In France, thousands opened aliyah files after October 7, while British Jewish organizations have also reported a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and renewed interest in moving to Israel.
For many, aliyah is both a personal and Zionist decision. It is a choice rooted in identity, family, faith and a desire to take part in Israel’s future. But after the decision is made, new immigrants often face a complicated practical reality.
Opening a bank account, choosing a health care provider, understanding rights and benefits, dealing with paperwork and adapting to Israeli bureaucracy can be difficult, especially for those still learning Hebrew or unfamiliar with local systems. ynet Global’s Aliyah hub was built to make that process easier.
'Global Aliyah' is intended to serve as a trusted starting point for olim seeking clear, accessible and reliable information. It offers practical tools and explanations aimed at reducing confusion and helping immigrants take action, whether they are preparing to move to Israel or already settling into their new home.
Alongside practical guidance, 'Global Aliyah' also gives olim a place to learn from others who have already made the move. Users will be able to read advice from fellow immigrants, personal aliyah stories and first-hand accounts that reflect the challenges, decisions and moments of hope that shape the journey to Israel.
The 'Global Aliyah' hub is designed as an ongoing project, with new content to be added over time. As it grows, it will continue to accumulate guides, stories, tips and resources aimed at helping olim at different stages of the aliyah process and their first years in Israel.
The initiative also reflects ynet Global’s broader commitment to serving English-speaking audiences with a connection to Israel, including new immigrants, prospective olim, families abroad and Jewish communities around the world.
Through its partnership with Bank Leumi, Clalit Health Services and Nefesh B’Nefesh, the 'Global Aliyah' hub connects users with expertise in some of the most important areas of immigrant life: financial services, health care and the aliyah process itself.
For olim, reliable information and real-life experience can make the difference between feeling overwhelmed and feeling prepared. ynet Global’s new Aliyah hub aims to give them a clear place to begin, and a growing source of support as they continue building their lives in Israel.
New immigrants, prospective olim and families planning aliyah are invited to visit the hub, explore its resources and use it as a practical guide for their journey to Israel.
For more information click here.
First published: 13:18, 05.31.26