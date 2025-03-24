Helping Israel out: The inspiring work of volunteers who showed up during war

So both of you have been volunteering in Israel during very challenging times. Jeanette, you arrived around October 7, and Sharon, you have been here since April 2023. Let’s start with your experiences. Jeanette, what made you decide to come and volunteer in Israel the first time, and what was your reaction when you realized what was happening? Jeanette: Well, I was actually here on October 7th, 2023, when the war started. I obviously went back home, but I heard that there was a lot of need in Israel for workers. I thought, well, I was at a bit of a loose end in life, and I could come and volunteer and give my time. So, yeah, that’s what I did.

Sharon and Jeanette share their experiences ( Vieo: Lior Sharon )

Despite the alarms, despite the explosions, despite the fear? Jeanette: Yeah.

Sharon, you’ve already been here, as we mentioned, for some time. What made you decide to stay here during this difficult situation? Sharon: I was volunteering in Ukraine, in Bucha near Kyiv, and I experienced the horrible war there. I came to Israel only to rest and visit my friends in Ashkelon, and then on October 7, the war began here. For me, there was no question about helping. I helped in Ashkelon with friends—we delivered food and comforted the people there. That’s when I started asking others what I could do here in Israel. I found the organization Voice, and, yeah, that’s how it started.

So, Sharon, your volunteering in the war zone in Ukraine, in Bucha, prepared you for this war? Sharon: Yes, of course. I have experience, and I wasn’t afraid of rockets because in Bucha and Ukraine, I had similar experiences. In my heart, I just felt it was my time to help, and I was happy to support Israelis. Ashkelon was also horrible, but during that time, people came out of their flats, and we brought them hot food.

Jeanette, how did your family and friends react when they heard you were planning to stay here in Israel during the war? Jeanette: They were obviously very concerned and kind of thought I was a bit mad, really.

But you didn’t have any second thoughts? Jeanette: Yeah, I did. But I also pray a lot, so I knew the peace of God, and I felt it was okay to come.

What helped you cope with the situation in Israel? Jeanette: I think really knowing God and praying, to be honest.

1 View gallery Volunteering for Israel during war ( Photo: Community is Unity )

Sharon, what about your family and friends back in your homeland? Sharon: My family knows that I live by a message I learned from the Jewish Torah: love God and support people in need. I was in Ukraine, and I’ve been here in Israel many times before. I love Israel and its people, and my family understands that. I told them, “Please don’t believe the media when they speak badly about Israel—it’s not true. I’m here, I’m safe, and I’m praying for Israel.” I also told them to support Israel and speak out in Germany against the lies in the media.

So you’re also an ambassador. Sharon: Yes.

Jeanette, we know you’re currently in the middle of an Akim Haifa fundraising campaign. Why do you think it’s so important to support this organization? Jeanette: It’s really dear to my heart since I started. They do great work—really great work. There are people who are so dedicated to making the lives of others better, day by day. There are real friendships, and there’s real love for the people they help. I think it’s a very worthy cause to support, and I thoroughly enjoy my work there.

Jeanette Roberts and Sharon Schildmayer, thank you so much for sharing your experiences.

Jeanette: Thank you.

Sharon: Thank you.