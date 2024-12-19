Syrian city Hama celebrates liberation after decades of fear

Since her childhood, Hala, 57, dreamed of the day the Syrian regime would fall so she could dance in Assi Square, in the heart of her hometown, Hama, in central Syria . That dream has finally become a reality, though Hala now lives as a refugee in Germany.

She recounted the moment she heard that the oppressive regime had been overthrown . “It was historic when Syrian state TV announced the regime’s fall and Bashar Assad’s escape. I wished I could have been in Hama, where Assad’s father killed my father and brother in 1981, and from where Assad the son displaced us in 2012,” she said.

Hama, a city with a long history of resistance, first rose against Hafez Assad’s rule in 1980. The retaliation was swift and brutal. Assad dispatched military forces, led by his brother Rifaat Assad, to crush the uprising. The result was catastrophic: widespread destruction, mass killings, mass arrests and the forced displacement of thousands of residents.

Hala vividly recalled the horrors of the massacre. She shared how men over the age of 12 were rounded up and executed. Her grandmother’s quick thinking saved her younger brother, hiding him in her arms beneath her mourning clothes.

After Assad’s fall was announced, Hala joined her children in the streets of Berlin, waving the Syrian revolutionary flag she had long hoped would replace the regime’s symbols of tyranny.

Hama’s long struggle

Since the 1982 massacre, Hama endured systemic oppression, limited access to basic services and discriminatory policies, much like Idlib to the north. The city’s population suffered under collective punishment, with families of dissidents denied government jobs, access to health care, and even basic food subsidies. Residents lived in fear of arbitrary arrests, often disappearing into Assad regime prisons notorious for torture.

When the Syrian revolution erupted in 2011, nearly one million Hama residents staged massive protests. Then-U.S. Ambassador Robert Ford even visited the city to demonstrate solidarity with the protesters. The move angered Damascus, with the Assad regime accusing foreign powers of inciting rebellion. Ford’s visit, however, was seen as a significant moral boost to protestors, who took great risks in continuing their demonstrations.

The regime responded with a heavy hand, enforcing strict security measures and cracking down violently on dissent. This repression continued until the city’s liberation earlier this month. As the war progressed, Hama remained under tight regime control, with military checkpoints dotting every major road and curfews imposed to suppress dissent. Activists described the city as a “prison under open skies.”

Celebrations in Hama following the regime’s collapse were marked by a mix of joy and sorrow. Local residents described the liberation as bittersweet, honoring the memory of countless lives lost during the decades of struggle.

The 1982 Hama Massacre, a dark chapter in Syria's history

The February 1982 Hama massacre, lasting 27 days, stands as one of the darkest chapters in Syria’s history, Amnesty International noted in a recent report. Rights groups estimate that over 40,000 civilians were killed during the assault. Widespread atrocities, including rape, theft and destruction, were documented. Airstrikes on the city center were followed by indiscriminate violence on the ground, with military forces given unchecked powers.

The massacre was part of a larger campaign by Hafez Assad to crush dissent from the Muslim Brotherhood, which had gained significant support in Hama. Entire neighborhoods were leveled, with artillery and tanks used against civilian areas. Survivors recount the eerie silence that followed the bombardments, with bodies left to decompose in the streets.

The regime’s grip on Hama tightened in the massacre’s aftermath. Survivors were forced to remain silent, their collective trauma passed down to younger generations. Activists describe how the 1982 massacre became a symbol of the regime’s willingness to use extreme violence to maintain power.

Now, a new era

With the collapse of Assad’s regime, Hama residents joined massive nationwide protests, raising revolutionary flags and chanting slogans for a better future.

“People here feared the regime more than others due to past traumas, but today, the kingdom of fear has collapsed forever.” said Sawsan, a young protester in Hama.

Her optimism was shared by many. Residents celebrated the end of 54 years of fear under the Assad family and 61 years since the Baath Party came to power through a military coup known as the March 8 Revolution, marking the start of one-party rule. They look forward to building a new Syria founded on justice, equality, and opportunity.

After an 11-day battle, opposition forces declared victory, forcing Bashar Assad to seek asylum in Moscow. Protests across Syria called for Assad to face justice for war crimes, with demands for trials in Syria or international courts.

International observers have pointed out that the road ahead remains fraught with challenges. Decades of war have devastated Syria’s infrastructure, leaving cities like Hama without functioning hospitals, schools or sanitation systems. Moreover, divisions among opposition factions could hinder efforts to rebuild a unified state. Still, many see Hama’s liberation as a critical milestone in Syria’s long journey toward freedom and accountability.

Hama’s liberation stands as a turning point in Syria’s modern history, offering a symbol of resilience and hope for the future.

This story is written by Rizik Alabi and reprinted with permission from The Media Line