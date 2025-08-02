New initiative launches to empower Israeli youth in memory of fallen soldier

A new educational and social initiative named In Reef’s Footsteps has been launched to honor the legacy of Sgt. Reef Harush, a 20-year-old soldier in the elite Egoz unit killed in combat in Gaza in April 2024.
The program is rooted in Harush’s values and writings, which reflect his belief in the power of every individual to do good and grow. Described as a young man who lived a life of courage, love and connection to others, Harush inspired those around him through his leadership and determination.
“In Reef’s Footsteps is a daily choice — to live and act according to values of contribution, meaning and responsibility,” the initiative’s organizers said in a statement. “To strive to be the best person you can be. To see those whom society all too often doesn’t see. To embrace, to believe, to dare.”
Working with schools, youth villages, pre-military academies, youth movements and digital communities, the organization will promote authentic and innovative educational programs aimed at fostering leadership, empathy and social action.
A central component is the In Reef’s Footsteps Community Hackathon, a three-day event featuring social entrepreneurship training and project development with ongoing support through implementation at the school, municipal or national level.
Other activities include content creation inspired by Harush’s original writings, a digital empowerment course for youth and integration into graduate programs aimed at strengthening community leadership and solidarity.
The initiative describes itself as “a way of life for the next generation in Israel,” aiming to support, empower and engage young people to drive positive change.