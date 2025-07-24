Their wedding was canceled due to Iran war, but this Israeli paramedic couple still got married

Danielle Brada, 24, a dispatcher at Magen David Adom ’s emergency hotline and Maor Brada, 28, an MDA emergency medic, met through their shared work and recently married in Ashkelon. Their journey from colleagues to spouses began with a shared connection to Daniel’s late brother, First Sergeant Yisrael Lutati, an IDF medic killed in 2004 during a terrorist infiltration at an IDF outpost in Gush Katif.

To honor him, Danielle pursued a career as a medic, starting with a paramedic course during her national service program and later joining Magen David Adom. Four and a half years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she met Maor while administering vaccines in central Israel, and they quickly became close friends.

2 View gallery Maor and Daniel Brada ( Photo: Courtesy )

Maor recalled spotting Danielle briefly at another vaccination site, instantly smitten but unable to speak with her. Their real connection formed when they worked together, sparked by a necklace Danielle wore with her brother’s photo on it.

“I asked about it and she shared his story. That’s how we bonded,” Maor said. Their friendship grew as they worked, socialized and studied together for a degree in health systems management, spending nearly every moment together.

Maor was open about his feelings, but Danielle initially resisted, valuing their friendship and hesitant to shift its dynamic. “He’d tell me about dates with others, saying he ended them because he wanted me,” she said. “I knew he loved me but I was scared to change things.”

After a year and a half, a turning point came when Danielle, fresh from a breakup, confided in Maor. He responded, “There’s someone here who wants you no matter what.” The words struck a chord, softening her perspective. Their first kiss felt strange yet exhilarating, with Danielle’s heart racing and Maor calling it “a dream come true.”

A month into their romance, Danielle struggled with the transition and briefly ended things, leaving Maor heartbroken but understanding. “I was devastated but I didn’t resent her,” he said.

Within days, Danielle missed him intensely, realizing she wanted a relationship. “I hurt him after he waited so long for us,” she said. A week later, they reconciled and moved in together in Ashkelon a year ago.

2 View gallery Maor and Danielle Brada ( Photo: Courtesy )

In September 2024, Maor proposed to Danielle at sunset on a Paphos beach in Cyprus, and she accepted, setting their wedding for June 16. Plans for a traditional pre-wedding event at Danielle’s parents’ home in Nitzan were disrupted when attacks from Iran began on June 13 , canceling the celebration.

Maor was called to reserve duty and Danielle reinforced the Magen David Adom hotline. Hoping the situation would resolve, they were devastated when missile strikes forced the venue to cancel their wedding. Her parents insisted on holding a small ceremony in their backyard with 20 close family members, arranging with neighbors to use their bomb shelters if sirens sounded.

“I was so upset I didn’t want to wear my wedding dress,” Danielle said. Maor, released from duty that morning, retrieved his suit and with, Danielle’s niece and sister handling makeup and hair, the impromptu wedding proceeded. “It felt surreal, like a play,” Danielle said, anxious about potential sirens until all guests were home safe.

A friend from the hotline livestreamed the ceremony on Zoom, broadcast to colleagues at Magen David Adom’s control room, who watched brimming with emotion. “It took days to process that we were married,” Danielle said. “I accepted it wasn’t in my control and chose to embrace it.”

After the Iran conflict subsided, they rescheduled a larger wedding for September with extended family and friends. “It’ll be odd to hold another ceremony, but we owe it to those we couldn’t invite,” Maor said.

Jewish law permits a second canopy but prohibits repeating the betrothal vow. Reflecting on their journey, Maor advised, “If you truly love someone, don’t give up.” Danielle added, “Turning friendship into romance can be the most amazing thing when it works—your partner is your best friend. Nothing’s more perfect.”