Millie Bobby Brown shrugs off backlash as her fashion evolves from innocent to daring

Eleven from “ Stranger Things ” is long past 11, and the internet can’t seem to forgive her for it.

The British and super-cool star of Netflix’s flagship series — now back for a fifth and supposedly final season — is already 21, married to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, a mother to an adopted baby and facing a wave of media backlash over the vulgar question: “Why does she look like a 40-year-old divorcée from north Tel Aviv?”

How did we get here?

Between the superpowered girl who saves the world in “Stranger Things” and the clever young sister of Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes,” Brown came to embody the magic years of Netflix’s rise. Along the way she became Hollywood’s latest it-girl, a young woman who pairs striking looks with unapologetic confidence. Add a British accent and an uncanny ability to charm American talk show hosts and you get a poster child for Gen Z.

Then she grew up, got married and transitioned to “adult attire,” a path familiar to many former child prodigies who choose to shake off the roles that defined them. The media, as noted, did not like what it saw. Brown, no pushover, pushed back, telling journalists and commenters alike to rethink their assumptions.

Maybe she does look older than her biological age and maybe she has lost some of the mischievous charm she had as a child star. Still, the finger should be pointed at us — the ones who tut-tut her new blond hair, daring dresses, quick marriage and shifting accent as if we were appointed global guardians of propriety.

Brown has long been an example of someone who uses her platform to promote feminist messages and speak out against online bullying, an issue she has faced since early in her career. At 14, she was forced to deny fake homophobic quotes circulated online in her name and later dealt with an onslaught of pornographic images sent to her the moment she turned 18.

How does she dress?

The teenage Brown, who grew up in the spotlight, dressed sweetly but not excessively so, developing a fashion sense that mixed youthful cool with early sophistication. She positioned herself somewhere between Peter Pan and a fairy-tale princess, between tomboy and the woman she would eventually become. And then she did become that woman.

The woman she is now is not always easy for the public to digest. Yet if we look inward, we must admit that we are simply struggling to grow up alongside her and feel betrayed by a promise she never made — that she would forever look like she did in season one of “Stranger Things.”

It is worth remembering that Brown is not a child, certainly not ours, and she has every right to wear whatever she wants. Still, as a highly visible celebrity who embraces public appearances, she is not immune to scrutiny over how she presents herself.

At the premiere of Damsel, she wore a sculpted, form-fitting Louis Vuitton gown designed to resemble dragon armor. At the Brit Awards, she arrived in a silver art-deco dress by Annie’s Ibiza with a rather odd veil and a neckline hanging by sheer will. Shortly before that, in Los Angeles, she wore a gold corset dress by the same brand with a bolero serving as the obligatory “quirky element.”

At the London premiere of her film The Electric State, she chose a strapless burgundy lurex gown by Wiederhoeft, while at the Madrid premiere she wore a mostly sheer vintage Giorgio Armani dress paired with a blue scarf and her husband by her side.

At a Netflix event launching the new season of “Stranger Things,” she appeared in a black mesh and sequin dress by Bronx and Banco with a plunging V-neckline.

But Brown is not all plunging necklines and sheer fabrics. Her first wedding gown, designed by Israeli couturier Galia Lahav, was a model of beauty and elegance. In sharp contrast, on the December cover of British Vogue, she wears a red wool dress by Alexander McQueen that plays into the rustic aesthetic of the accompanying photo shoot.

What lies ahead

Brown is a talented actor who has already leveraged her fame to build a business and production career. She owns a fashion and beauty brand, has a sharp sense of humor, personal charm and a distinctly feminist voice. It is safe to assume that once all the “strange things” finally come to an end, plenty of great things are waiting for her.

Applause or rotten tomatoes?

Debating Brown’s fashion choices over the past year is fair game. It is even fair to say that some of her looks feel more suited to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” than to 21-year-olds.

Still, for her courage, honesty and persistence — and for standing up to the critics wherever they are — she deserves applause.

