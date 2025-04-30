First to engage: Remembering the commandos who put everything on the line on October 7

A documentary by the Border Police released on Wednesday to mark Memorial Day for Israeli Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism, reveals rare footage in which members of the Yamam (Israel's elite counterterrorism unit) share their personal stories for the first time about comrades who fell in battle during the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

"On the morning of 'Black Saturday,' Yamam fighters were the first to respond, engage and fight," said Border Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Berik Yitzhak.

Chen Nachmias ( Photo: Border Police )

Nine Yamam fighters were killed in the bloody battle during the Hamas terrorist attack. Sergeant First Class Y., a fighter in the unit, shared in the new film: "We realized something unusual was happening, but we didn’t fully understand what was going on. We were told it was another call-up, there were sirens, there was some drama, but we didn’t comprehend the magnitude of the event."

Sergeant Major A., another fighter in the unit, recounted: "What we knew was a white pickup truck with armed men rolled into Sderot. We reached the Sderot junction, where we encountered a vehicle and started exchanging fire."

Border Police Commander Yitzhak noted, "The first encounter was with fighters from the unit. I received reports of one engagement, then another. Battles were taking place on different fronts, along with concerns of an officer being kidnapped, yet the fighters kept fighting."

Chief Inspector A., a Yamam commander, explained: "Our unit trained for years, we were prepared for this kind of event. When I reached Sderot, I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll give it my all; there are several terrorists here.’ Along the way, I heard that each of the guys thought they were giving their all and that the event was over. But then you realize it’s an ongoing event, and you only finish it by Sunday afternoon."

Sergeant Major B., another fighter in the unit, described: "We saw hundreds of abandoned cars and bodies strewn on the ground; it was like a resounding slap in the face." Sergeant Major A. said: "We have been here long enough to sense whether we are in a dangerous situation or one that will pass easily. The fear of what could happen only sinks in later when you hear about more and more wounded and dead. Every few minutes, you hear another name, and it seeps in."

Stanislav Sheinkman ( Photo: Border Police )

The film also features the families of the Yamam fighters who fell in battle. Shmuel, the father of Chen Nachmias, said: "These fighters set aside their emotions, doing what they were trained to do—fight, concentrate on the mission, and achieve the objective." Tal, Chen’s widow, added: "If he were here, I think he would be incredibly proud, knowing that everyone gave above and beyond. They were a significant part of turning that day toward its end."

Shachar, the widow of Moshael Shlomo, shared: "At first, it weighed heavily on me that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him, but in the end, that was him—Moshael never stopped for a moment. He always put his friends first, and we knew that. It wasn’t something new or unusual. He wouldn’t have wasted time on saying goodbye, at least not to me."

Yulia, the sister of Alexei Shmeklov, mentioned in the film that she later understood he had fought at the police station in Sderot. "When they told us there were hostages and that he saved them, we knew that for Alexei, that was everything. There was no way civilians or hostages would remain in the police station if he was there; he would get them out. Alexei wrote in his personal notebook, ‘I am fighting the good fight, not for honor, not for money, but so that good will triumph over evil. Fighting is the only thing that matters.’"

Moshael Shlomo ( Photo: Border Police )

Fani, the mother of Avshalom Peretz, said in the film: "They truly loved him; he is deeply missed by them. To this day, they accompany us, saying how much he is missed in every situation." Anton, the cousin of Stanislav Sheinkman, added: "Every stage of life was shaped by him. He was truly a role model." Alona, Stanislav’s widow, stated: "The bravery in this man, his sharpness, his sense of purpose—he was a warrior at heart."

Avraham, father of Dror Elton, shared: "Dror was a joyful person. Everywhere he went, he spread goodness. One of his sayings was, ‘Brother, I’m coming,’ meaning that if someone asked for his help, he would always show up. He could inspire everyone to bring out their best." Lilach, Dror’s widow, remarked: "The last action he took before he was killed encapsulates both his identity as a National Counterterrorism Unit fighter and as a bomb technician. He identified a large explosive, ran toward it, and neutralized it under fire. It’s an honor to know he fulfilled everything he trained for."

Ayelet, the widow of Bar Sivan, said: "In his final moments, he realized that the three comrades he was with had found themselves in a difficult situation. All three were injured. He understood that his only option was to enter the danger zone and, to some extent, risk his own life. During those moments, he sent me a farewell message. Even then, he managed to balance between his operational life and the chaos, taking a moment to stop, perhaps to say goodbye, perhaps not, and then deciding to go in and save them. Unfortunately, he was killed along with two of them, while one survived."

Avshalom Peretz ( Photo: Border Police )

Esti, the mother of Yorai Cohen, shared: "He was a child who knew how to maintain his circle of friends throughout his entire life—a wonderful trait that still helps us today. He was an amazing father." His father, Yaakov, added: "The deeds he accomplished in his life, and what his friends did, will accompany us for generations." Adar, Yorai’s widow, mentioned that she tells their young daughter everything important about her father: "It’s important to me that she knows he was allergic to watermelon, that he loved a song by Noa Kirel—all these little things that made him who he was."

Racheli, the sister of Avraham Henkin, shared: "Aside from Avraham the commander, the brave and daring fighter, he was an incredible brother and a wonderful father."