More than charity: the couple giving Israel's most vulnerable children a second chance

Some partnerships begin with a donation and, over the years, become part of an organization's story. That has been the case for Jane and Larry Sherman and Orr Shalom, an Israeli organization that provides homes, stability and support for children, teenagers and young adults at risk, offering them the opportunity for a different future.

For more than 25 years, the Shermans have supported Orr Shalom out of a belief that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving and supportive environment. That commitment has guided their involvement with the organization through decades of philanthropy and changing needs.

Gallery Jane and Larry Sherman

While many charitable contributions focus on individual projects or limited periods, the Shermans' partnership has continued for more than two decades, growing alongside Orr Shalom and adapting to the needs of the children and young adults it serves.

A journey that began with a home

The couple's relationship with Orr Shalom began with the need to find a home for five Ethiopian children who had nowhere to go. The Shermans helped the organization establish a group home where the children could find stability, warmth and a sense of belonging.

Jane has described the connection as deeply personal, saying the couple came to regard the five children as members of their family. She credited their subsequent success to "the love and caring and stability they received" at the Orr Shalom group home where they grew up.

What began with those five children eventually expanded into support for Orr Shalom's Graduate Program, which helps young adults transition from out-of-home care to independent living.

For young people who grow up in residential care, turning 18 can bring significant challenges. Many leave the system without a stable support network or someone to help them navigate the practical demands of adulthood, from paying rent and pursuing an education to making their first independent financial and personal decisions.

Orr Shalom's Graduate Program was established to help bridge that gap. The Shermans' support for the initiative reflects their belief that responsibility for a child's well-being does not end on their 18th birthday.

A home named in their honor

Last week, Orr Shalom held a ceremony in Mevaseret Zion to honor Jane and Larry Sherman by renaming its family group home after them. The home, now known as Beit Sherman, recognizes their more than 25 years of involvement with the organization.

"Naming the family group home in Mevaseret Zion after Jane and Larry Sherman expresses our appreciation for more than 25 years of partnership," said Yair Medalion, CEO of Orr Shalom. "Jane has accompanied Orr Shalom's work from the founding of a home for children, through the development of the Graduate Program, and on to her support of foster care as a nurturing response. Their continued contribution affects the lives of many children and young people."

Beit Sherman continues to provide children with a warm, home-like environment. For those who grow up there in the coming years, the name will serve as a lasting reminder of the couple's commitment to helping children build more secure futures.

( Photo: Emil Tevosov )

Changing needs in the wake of October 7

Ahead of the ceremony, Jane spoke with Naomi Segal on a Kan English podcast about her philanthropic work and the couple's longstanding involvement with Orr Shalom. The episode described her as a longtime leader in Jewish philanthropy whose connection to the organization, together with Larry, spans decades and remains deeply personal.

Their conversation also addressed the changing needs of Israeli society, particularly following the October 7 attacks and the ensuing war. Children and young adults already facing difficult circumstances have been especially vulnerable to the effects of the conflict, increasing the need for stable homes and reliable support systems.

Jane emphasized that children and young adults who were already considered at risk before October 7 have become even more vulnerable since the war began. Her comments highlighted the importance of adapting existing programs to meet new challenges while maintaining the support networks established over the years.

For a donor who has worked alongside an organization for decades, that continuity also provides an understanding of how children's needs evolve and why sustained support remains essential during periods of crisis.

The value of a long-term partnership

The story of Jane and Larry Sherman illustrates how philanthropy can extend beyond a single donation or project. A long-term partnership allows an organization to plan ahead, develop new programs and respond to changing circumstances, particularly during periods of crisis. It also reflects the trust that develops over time between donors and the organizations they support.

For Orr Shalom, the Shermans' involvement has helped establish a home for children, expand support for young adults leaving care and sustain the organization's work across generations.